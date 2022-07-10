IABA set for 15% cut in funding after members vote against reform

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association's members decisively voted against a plan to change the organization's governance, At an EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting) held in Roscommon today.

The government issued a warning that funding will be reduced in the absence of reform, which prompted the meeting.

The vote was rejected, meaning the IABA will immediately receive a 15 percent funding cut.

The proposal only got the backing of 25 delegates, with the remaining 80 voting against it, a result, it is believed, was expected.

This news also means that boxing clubs around the country will not be able to benefit from a number of grants.

There was also a vote to allow company EGM’s and AGM to be held in Northern Ireland.

This motion was not passed either, a shock for Ciaran Kirwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, especially given the huge contribution boxers from the area had played in the country's success.

“This is a setback and clubs who voted against the motion need to look at themselves,” said Kirwan.

There was also a change in the organisation's hierarchy as Gerry O'Mahony became national president after defeating the outgoing Dominic O'Rourke, who was unwell and unable to attend the meeting.

O'Mahony was preferred to O'Rourke, on a margin of 143 votes to 94.

A new Vice President, secretary and registrar were also voted in on the day.

Following the meeting, Kirwan expressed his respect for the delegates' choice but warned that it will cause problems going forward for the organisation.

According to him, the Board of Directors will convene the following week to consider how the organization will move forward in the wake of the reform package's rejection.