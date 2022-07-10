Novak Djokovic in seventh heaven after beating Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon final

The Serbian has now won seven of the last 11 titles at the All England Club, equalling Pete Sampras’ tally
Novak Djokovic during his four-set victory over Nick Kyrgios (Adam Davy/PA)
Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 17:15
Eleanor Crooks

Novak Djokovic maintained his stranglehold on Wimbledon by beating a frustrated Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth consecutive title and 21st grand slam crown.

The Serbian has now won seven of the last 11 titles at the All England Club, equalling Pete Sampras’ tally and closing to within one of both Roger Federer’s men’s singles record here and Rafael Nadal’s overall mark.

It has been a difficult season for Djokovic but he has once again been able to rely on the lawns of Centre Court to bring the best out of him, and he raised his arms aloft after securing a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory.

