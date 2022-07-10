Cronin and Galvin retain the lead of the British Rally Championship

Four time British rally champion Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin co-driven by Killarney’s Mikie Galvin (VW Polo GTi R5) retained the lead of the British Rally Championship courtesy of their second place finish in the Nicky Grist Rally, round three of the series.

On what was the first gravel event of the current campaign Cronin/Galvin finished 14.9 seconds behind the similar car of title rivals, Welshman Osian Pryce and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan after the eight stages in the Welsh forests.

The British crew of Jason Pritchard/Phil Clarke were 9.5 seconds further behind to complete a VW Polo lock-out of the top three. Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Mohan (Ford Fiesta Rally4) won the Junior category.

On home territory, it was no surprise when Pryce, with the 100 decals on his car to mark his one hundredth rally, set the best time on the opening 5.6s mile stage - leading promising Londoner Ruari Bell (Skoda Fabia R5) by 1.2 seconds with Cronin seventh tenths further behind.

An immediate response from Cronin, who was best on the 6.47 mile second stage, elevated him to second - a mere tenth of a second behind Pryce with Bell staying in touch and only l.7 seconds off top spot. The classic stage at Halfway went a long way to shaping proceedings when Cronin’s Polo cut-out under braking for a slow left-hander, he was fortunate that it was on a downhill section and was able to jump start after it failed to start on the button.

Although he retained second, he was six seconds behind Pryce; Bell retired with gearbox problems. Midway, Pryce led Cronin by 12.7 seconds and although the latter interrupted Pryce’s domination of fastest time on S.S. 5, he had to yield to the Welshman’s superior knowledge over the next pair of stages. Having back-fronted the tyres after the penultimate stage, Cronin detected his Polo was handling somewhat errantly and on inspection, detected a deflating wheel that was subsequently changed prior to the final stage.

It didn’t help his cause but he took consolation that it could have been much worse, had it gone unnoticed. Pryce overcame a final stage puncture and celebrated his 100th rally start in style, reviving their title hopes following their exclusion from the Jim Clark Rally for a breach of event regulations. Pritchard, on his return to the series, was third.

Nicky Grist Rally (Round 3, British Rally Championship) Builth Wells, Wales: O. Pryce/Noel O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) 45m. 03.4s; 2. K. Cronin/M. Galvin (VW Polo GTi R5)+14.9s; 3. J. Pritchard/Phil Clarke (VW Polo GTi R5)+24.4s; 4. T. Llewellin/R. Whittock (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+ 25.1s; 5. G. Pearson/Dale Furniss (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 30.4s; 6. N. McCullagh/M. Brady (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 49.0s; 7. W. Hudson/J. Edwards (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 56.0s; 8. A. Davies/M. Gilbey (Ford Fiesta)+3m. 44.5s; 9. A. Carmichael/A. Kierans (Hyundai i20 R5)+3m. 58.7s; 10. E. Kelly/C. Mohan (Ford Fiesta Rally 4)+4m. 55.6s.

British Rally Championship (Provisional positions after Round 3): 1. K. Cronin/M. Galvin 61points; 2. O. Pryce/N. O'Sullivan 50pts; 3. J. Williams/D. Roberts 33pts; 4. G. Pearson/D. Furniss 30pts; 5. E. Payne/P. Walsh 22pts; =6. E. Kelly/C. Mohan & J. Pritchard/P. Clarke 21pts; 8. K. White/S. Topping 14pts; 9. M. Evans/J. Jackson =10. O. Nore/J. Morton & A. Davies/M. Gilbey 10pts.