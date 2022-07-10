Ireland bounce back with win over South Africa

Women’s World Cup ranking match

Ireland 2 (S Hawkshaw, R Upton) South Africa 0

Penalty corner goals from Sarah Hawkshaw and Róisín Upton saw Ireland bounce back from their World Cup group stage elimination to put them in the frame for a ninth place finish overall.

They will now playoff off ninth place overall on Tuesday against either Chile or China while this win does mean they will finish the tournament in a higher ranking than their pre-event rating.

The Green Army showed they were the fresher side from the start having three days to clear the heads after their group stage exit while South Africa had been in action less than 24 hours before in a crossover fixture.

Katie Mullan fired one to test impressive goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande in the fourth minute, one of several big saves she had to make before half-time.

South Africa endured three sin-binnings in the opening quarter with Tarryn Lombard twice sent to the naughty step with Lisa-Marie Deetlefs also taking a two-minute time-out.

And it contributed to the Green Army spending the vast majority of the tie on the front foot. Into quarter two and the penalty corner chances started to ramp up, too, with Katie McKee, Caoimhe Perdue and the tireless Zara Malseed to the fore.

From the third set-piece, McKee’s injection was true and Hannah McLoughlin had time to deliver the perfect ball for Hawkshaw to dive onto and turn in. Sarah Torrans swept the next chance onto the outside of the post but there were no further additions to the tally before the big break.

Torrans was at it again immediately after the restart, stealing the South African tip-off and ending up winning a corner. This time, Upton went direct with a drag-flick hitting the bottom left of the backboard for 2-0.

Facing a big mountain to climb, the African side started to find their feet as the third quarter progressed, particularly when both Hawkshaw and Deirdre Duke spent simultaneous time in the sin-bin.

The best that came of it was a rising Lilian du Plessis shot which ended up in the side-netting. But they found the Irish defence in gritty form with Sarah McAuley and Hannah McLoughlin tipefying their work-rate to limit the danger.

Four final quarter penalty corner chances were spurned to make the result safer but it proved academic as Ireland held for the win.

Ireland: A McFerran, M Carey, R Upton, S Hawkshaw, K Mullan, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, L Tice, N Carroll, C Perdue, E Curran.

Subs: S McAuley, Z Malseed, C Beggs, K McKee, D Duke, C Hamill, L Murphy.

South Africa: P Mbande, K Paton, O Zulu, L-M Deetlefs, E Christie, L du Plessis, B Coston, Q Bobbs, T Lombard. J-L du Toit, H Louw.

Subs: E Molikoe, R Johnson, H Pearce, M Ramasimong, S-L Simmons, K de Waal, M Serage.

Officials: I Presenqui (ARG), A Neumann (AUS).