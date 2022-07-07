Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios

Spanish veteran said he had suffered an abdominal tear against Taylor Fritz. His withdrawal means Kyrgios will play in his first grand slam final
Bitter pill: Rafael Nadal has announced he has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to injury, handing Nick Kyrgios a walkover into Sunday's men's singles final. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 19:35
Staff

Rafael Nadal has been forced to pull out of his scheduled semi-final against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon due to the abdominal injury suffered in his previous match against Taylor Fritz.

Nadal, who won the first two grand slams of the year, somehow came through a five-set match against the American on Wednesday despite both his sister and father indicating he should retire due to the injury.

Reports in Spain earlier on Thursday indicated that a scan had shown Nadal had suffered a 7mm abdominal tear but hoped to play. The 36-year-old then practised gingerly at Aorangi Park but later confirmed the news of the tear at a hastily arranged press conference at Wimbledon.

“I have a tear in the abdominal, the muscle,” Nadal said. “I was thinking about the whole day about the decision. But it doesn’t make sense to keep going. If I keep going the injury will get worse and worse. I feel very sad to say that.” It means Nick Kygrios will reach his first grand slam final with a walkover, the first player ever to do so in the open era. He will face either Cameron Norrie or Novak Djokovic who will play their semi-final on Centre Court on Friday.

Guardian

