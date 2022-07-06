Slick Germany end Ireland's hopes of World Cup progress but skipper Mullan finds positives

Ireland 0 Germany 3

Ireland’s outside hopes of reaching the World Cup knock-out phases went up in smoke as Germany proved too slick in the key moments, running up a 3-0 win at the Wagener Stadium.

The real damage, though, was done a day before by Chile as the Green Army put in a brave performance against the world number four side but could not find the goals required to lift them out of fourth place in Pool A.

It leaves them to contest the classification matches from ninth to 16th to try and salvage something from a campaign - a far cry from the heroics of 2018.

“We are bitterly disappointed,” said Ellen Curran, a stand-out performer in this rough campaign. “We threw everything at it and it just didn’t pay off. We had no choice but to go for it and really believed we could do something special. Unfortunately, it didn’t come off.

“When we reflect on the tournament, we will look at the game against Chile and realise it was the one which got away. That was the one we targeted and really wanted to win and didn’t.”

Needing a victory to have any hope of staying afloat, Ireland started reasonably well, Katie Mullan stinging the palm of Natalie Kubalski.

But Germany always had the extra trick up their sleeves with Nike Lorenz putting in some star turns. She created a golden chance for Elisa Grave before breaking the deadlock herself from a corner in the 23rd minute.

Tournament hopes were effectively put to bed when Charlotte Stapenhorst slipped home a second after Kira Horn’s long run. Sonja Zimmerman added a penalty stroke three minutes from the end to add extra gloss.

It means a three-day rest to reflect before facing their first classification match on Sunday with the opponent to be determined on Saturday. That will perhaps draw out the debriefing process and the comparisons to the 2018 dream.

“We have to be realistic in that we are a very new team,” Curran added. “If you compare the average caps now to what we had in 2018, we lacked a bit of experience.

“But we have the building of a really, really talented team, we just need to tie it all together and unfortunately it didn’t happen this tournament.”

Captain Katie Mullan, meanwhile, added there is plenty still to play for in those coming fixtures: “We showed a lot of character over the last 24 hours. We turned it around and we showed a lot more hockey that we like to play. In tournament hockey you have to execute those pressure moments and we know that from 2018 and today we didn’t do that as we needed.

“We didn’t want things to go like this but the difference between this and the last World Cup is that there’s still something very important to play for and I really do still believe in this group and there is a lot more to show. It’s important we come out in the next two games and show that.

“It’s important we stay switched on and everyone has a burning desire to still play the hockey we are capable of playing at this World Cup. We are grateful to still be here and competing.”

Ireland: A McFerran, R Upton, L Tice, E Curran, H McLoughlin, M Carey, C Perdue, S Hawkshaw, K Mullan, N Carroll, D Duke Subs: S McAuley, Z Malseed, S Torrans, C Beggs, K McKee, C Hamill, L Murphy.

Germany: N Kubalski, K Horn, A Wortmann, N Lorenz, A Schröder, L Michell, C Stapenhorst, S Zimmermann, C Pieper, V Huse, H Granitzki Subs: S Oruz, E Gräve, P Heinz, P Maertens, L Weidemann, B Wenzel, J Sonntag

Umpires: M Giddens (USA), A Rostron (RSA)