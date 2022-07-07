'Have we anyone coming up?' The odds stacked against Irish tennis players

Conor Niland knows what’s coming as he walks to the tee box and shakes hands with someone for the first time. Chances are that his new companion for the next four or so hours has already spotted his name on the time sheet and squared it away with that tennis player who made it to Wimbledon or the US Open back in the day.

A round of golf brings with it an ocean of time to shoot the breeze but so it’s usually in and around the fifth hole when the same words are uttered in his direction. Niland, like some music afficionado who needs only the opening bar to put a name to any tune, hears the first two syllables and can pre-empts the rest.

“It’s always: ‘Have we anyone coming up, Conor?’ It’s not even people who are necessarily interested in tennis but it’s always in the back of their minds. ‘Jeez, why are we never at the races? Why is there nobody from Ireland I can watch when it’s on?’ It’s something I’ve heard all my life, really.”

Like, where do you start?

He could tell them about the lack of visibility for the game here. About the need to put on big international events and ‘Futures’ so our best young talent can sharpen their blades against the rest. Or how the crap weather and the lack of suitable courts are making Irish players play with one hand behind their backs.

Or he could just tell them about life on the pro circuit when the few make it that far in spite of all those earlier obstacles.

Niland spent the bones of seven years on tour after four on a scholarship in Berkeley. The ambition was to make it high enough to earn regular shots at qualifying for the Grand Slams and he ultimately made two. His world ranking peaked at 129 but there was always the feeling that his very best was at a level maybe 70 slots higher again.

If his was one hell of an achievement at the time then it looks only better in hindsight. There is no-one to hold your hand on the road when you are Irish. That is as true now as it was then and he emerged from the US college system at a time when there was little or nothing in the way of an established senior system in place at home either.

There was no-one spoon-feeding players the sort of funds and services they really needed, like the LTA in England or the USTA in the States. And there was no abundance of Futures tournaments laid on for them to follow like breadcrumbs, as is the case on so much of the continent.

Niland looks back now and reckons he was a superior athlete to some of the Spanish players who managed to crack the top 30 or 40 but reckons the difference was that he was getting maybe 60% of what he needed to maximise his potential while they were starting so much further forward on the grid that they could hardly miss.

He beat the odds to do what he did but that’s not to say that he got there all on his own. “Look, if it wasn’t for my parents and their knowledge of tennis through my sister (Gina, also former Irish No.1), their ambition for me, their doggedness and determination themselves, it would have been so hard.” How do you digest a career when the dice was loaded against you from the start?

Yvonne Doyle had been there before Niland. The Dubliner won an ITF singles title either side of the millennium celebrations but she has harboured mixed memories of her time in the pro ranks after hitting the ground running and then stalling as the daily grind and pressures took a toll.

“Probably my first year was my best year and the reason maybe was because any time you won a game your ranking was going up,” says the former Federation Cup captain who now coaches out of Arklow. “I didn’t have that much pressure that first year. I got up to 238 in singles and 201 in doubles.

“I was travelling on my own most of the time and just trying to maintain that ranking, or improve on it. I started putting pressure on myself and it just ate away at me for a few years. I did have a moment where I was able to get that flow and win but it wasn’t as consistent as it had been in my first year when I was playing more freely.”

Doyle tries to explain to people what it was like as an independent contractor living out of a suitcase. Will I have someone to share a room to cut down on costs? Will I have someone to practise with? Will I be eating on my own? Will I find a doubles partner? Do I book a return flight or go on to the next city? All of this and much more before you walk onto a court.

Tom Carr has seen it for himself.

A former inter-county footballer and manager with Dublin, Carr’s son Simon is Ireland’s highest-ranked player. Now based a half-hour from Malaga Airport after a time spent in the UK, home is still Mullingar but that’s less than once a month. For 30 to 35 weeks of every year, the road is Simon’s companion.

“It is the administration that causes the pressure,” says his dad. “Do I book? Am I registered? Is there a hotel? He was in Belgium last (month), couldn’t get a room, couldn’t get a taxi, had to rush down. It’s all that stuff. And then they get beaten, go back to a hotel room and they sit and brood on it for another few days until they fly off to the next tournament and do it all again.”

Young Carr is resilient. He has to be. When parents of up and coming players approach Tom for advice he stresses the need, more than anything, to be supportive emotionally. The other pillar in the parental support structure is the financial side of it. There’s no getting around it: the tour eats money and Tennis Ireland is no ATM.

More than one Irish player has launched a GoFundMe account, James McGee once took to writing personally to potential sponsors, and the Carrs have held golf classics and other fundraisers to keep the motor running and the dream alive. Add in some sponsorship and other odds and ends and it’s just about enough.

“He is doing it on a shoestring,” says Carr Snr.

All told, you would be well into a six-figure sum every year if you could tick every box required, a regular coaching presence included. Jack Draper, who has edged into the world’s top 100, is a good friend of Carr’s. His support from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) amounts to £80,000 plus access to world-class coaching, science and medical support.

Per annum.

That’s how the other half lives. Or the top 1%, anyway.

Tom can remember Simon facing Casper Ruud in Davis Cup five years ago. Ruud has since shot into the world’s top five, reached the final of the French Open and has already earned over EUR7m in prize money, but Carr doesn’t see a player with more talent so much as one that had a world-class support structure built around him.

If the Irish can’t resist an underdog then our professional tennis players should feel the love far more than most but the reality is a blizzard of flights, hotels, logistical issues and a myriad of uncertainties, all faced more or less on their own and on tours played out in venues in a blizzard of unfashionable and unknown places.

Carr’s ambitions have been buffeted, like the rest of his generation, by Covid and, more recently, by a six-month back fracture that they think was caused by over-extending on the serve. Now 22, he has a career-ranking of 512 and there is still time for him to hit a particularly rich vein of form and shoot up the rankings.

That’s the thing here. He sits north of 600 as it is but the intense level of competition goes both ways. He could lose to a player ranked 1,200 tomorrow or beat a guy in the 200s who is in and around the level where Grand Slam qualifiers are within reach. That’s the dream that keeps them all going, disregarding the odds that have always stacked against them.

“He’s doing okay,” says his dad. “He got to a semi-final and a quarter-final recently. He just needs to build it up again really (after the injury). He has been grinding at it for the last few years and he just needs that bit of a break, that run that brings the confidence with it. And that’s a lot of it, having that feeling that you are making progress because they are all so good.”