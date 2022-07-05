Sarah Lavin looks to perfect her technique at Cork City Sports

For Sarah Lavin the march towards sprint hurdles perfection is a long and often frustrating one, but the Limerick athlete will look to take another step on that journey when she takes on a stellar field tonight at the BAM Cork City Sports, a Continental Tour bronze meeting.

Among those in opposition are Lolo Jones, the 39-year-old US star who was twice world indoor champion and who looked on her way to Olympic gold at the Beijing Games in 2008 before a mistake at the ninth hurdle cost her a medal of any colour.

By now Lavin knows that feeling. At the Morton Games on Saturday in Dublin, she seemed set to break her personal best of 12.93 before a mistake at hurdle eight cost her victory, with American Jade Barber powering by to win in 12.97. Barber is back in opposition tonight, and fast times should be in store.

Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney will prove popular with the home crowd in the men’s 3000m, and earlier this year he broke the Irish U23 record, clocking 7:45.91. Given the form he’s been in, he’ll look to take several seconds off that tonight and possibly threaten Craig Mottram’s meeting record of 7:38.15.

He faces a strong line-up that includes 17-year-old wunderkind Nick Griggs, the Tyrone star who finished just behind him at the Morton Games last weekend, both clocking 3:58 for the mile.

In her home city, Leevale’s Louise Shanahan will look to avenge her defeat at the Morton Games by Isabelle Boffey of Britain – the two big kickers likely to have another riveting home-straight duel over 800m tonight.

Rising sprint star Israel Olatunde broke his own Irish U23 100m record last weekend and the 20-year-old will look to rewrite that 10.26 mark tonight against a strong international field.

Leon Reid is in action over 100m and 200m and in the latter event Anaso Jobadwana is the star name – the South African has run 19.87 and was the world bronze medallist in 2015.

Phil Healy will continue her preparations for next month’s European Championships with an outing over 400m where fellow Irishwomen Sharlene Mawdsley and Cliodhna Manning are also in the line-up.

In the women’s 3000m, Sarah Healy takes on a strong field that includes two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya and Sweden’s Sarah Lahti.

Italy’s Nick Ponzio will undoubtedly prove popular with the crowd in the men’s shot put, the exuberant thrower looking to back up his stadium record at the Morton Games. Irish record holder Eric Favors and national champion John Kelly are against him.

The action gets under way at 6pm and concludes with the men’s mile at 9pm, where national 1500m champion Cathal Doyle will carry the Irish hopes.