Ireland face lowest ranked side Chile in second game of World Cup

As contrasting challenges go, the Irish women’s date with Chile is about as far removed from Saturday’s World Cup opening night at the Wagener Stadium against their Dutch hosts as possible (Tuesday, 1pm, Irish time).

In place of the world number one, the Green Army face the lowest ranked side, seventeenth, who are competing in this competition for the first time. A win is vital if Ireland are to have a chance of finishing in the top three in the group and advance to the knock-out stages.

Where Ireland had lost 30 consecutive ties against the oranje, they have only been beaten once in nine previous meetings by their south American opponents.

In saying that, all of Chile’s strongest performances against the Irish came in their last series in 2019, a shared series of one win each and two draws.

And, like Ireland in 2018, this tournament has been a culmination of close to a decade on the road with the same panel, averaging over 100 caps per player.

“They are where we were four years ago at a first major tournament,” Róisín Upton said. “They will take a lot from their opening game against Germany as well, do their homework on us.

“There isn’t too much footage out there on them so we will see what we can work out from them and then focus on ourselves and the little things we can learn from.”

Deirdre Duke added: “We have been thinking about this Chile game for quite a while but I think it’s important we got out and play our own game and don’t build it up too much. They are a good side but it is about us tomorrow and doing our basics right.”

The crowd presence will also be a fraction of Saturday with no Dutch match on the agenda on the day and the 2pm start time ruling out a sea of schoolkids amping up the decibel level.

The hope is the travelling support have not been inconvenienced by flight cancelations to Schiphol to make their presence felt.

Women's Hockey World Cup Tuesday, July 5th: Ireland v Chile, Wagener Stadium, 1pm (Irish time)