Ireland go out on their shields with six point loss to Switzerland

Switzerland 88 Ireland 82

They may have lost this last game of this first round of FIBA Eurobasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers by six points but Ireland truly went out on their shields after this heroic display before before a delighted crowd at the National Stadium.

They needed to beat Switzerland by 12 to finish second in their group and had lost to them by 11 points last February but, in every way, this was a much closer game and Ireland dictated the pace for at least half of it with some brilliant defence and vastly improved shooting.

Having let the Swiss get an early 14-point jump on them in February they started much more strongly, leading by six twice in the first quarter, thanks to shooting four of six three-point attempts – one apiece from CJ Fulton, Sean Flood, Will Hanley and Lorcan Murphy - with the latter chipping in eight early points.

A spectacular dunked rebound by the game’s topscorer Taiwo Badmus were among the highlights of that first quarter but a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Selim Fofana spectacularly pulled Switzerland level (25 apiece) at the first break.

Ireland hit seven points without reply – a three-point play from Clondalkin’s Aidan Harris Igiehon and two ‘threes’ from Badmus - but Switzerland’s renowned outside shooters then hit their straps, draining four threes in the quarter, including three from brilliant captain Roberto Kovac.

The Swiss were shooting 64% from the arc by then but Ireland weren’t far off (61%) which was a massive improvement on their 25% success rate against Austria mid-week and a couple more threes from Blount and Badmus, plus a brilliant steal and dunk by Templogue star Murphy off a Swiss inbound, kept Ireland a basket ahead (47-45) at half-time.

Switzerland opened up their biggest lead (nine points) in the third quarter thanks to some outrageous three-point shooting by their brilliant captain nailing his sixth three-pointer, two more from Killian Martin and the increased dominance in the paint by big Swiss centre Arnaud Cotture.

Yet two spectacular interventions on the boards and five points from Neptune star Blount kept Ireland in it, even though Jonathan Kazadi produced another buzzer-beating three to leave Ireland 10-points adrift at the end of the third (65-75).

Selim Fofana extended that to 13 immediately on resumption and still the home side simply refused to fold in a defiant and spectacular final five minutes when brilliant blocks by local stars Murphy and Igiehon (off the backboard) almost raised the roof off the place.

Even when Ireland went on team fouls with a minute to go they just wouldn’t quit.

The crowd were on their feet again when Igiehon went airborne to tip in a spectacular basket and Blount pulled out the third three-pointer of his 18 points. He played despite a badly injured ankle and still pulled out all the stops, including six rebounds and three steals, in one of his famously feisty and inspirational performances.

Ultimately Ireland were only pipped by a team of spectacular outside shooters who scored 16 three-pointers and 66% from the free-throw line but Mark Keenan's side still have a chance of qualifying for 2025 as the beaten teams from this round begin a third round of qualifiers in August 2023.

He will likely have some more of the country's rising young talent available for that, and the skill and heart his team showed in this game proved the decision to return to this higher level of the European game, after a 12-year absence, was the right one.

Keenan's decision to recall Will Hanley, who is not even playing club basketball at the moment, was also vindicated with his 10 points and defence in this game.

The team’s cohesion and fighting spirit was particularly impressive considering they lost not one but two captains in the past week, with the retirement of Kyle Hosford and the loss of his replacement John Carroll to a cruciate injury. This game included a half-time presentation to recognise Hosford for his seven years of international service.

Scorers

Ireland: T Badmus 23, J Blount 18, L Murphy 14, W Hanley 12, A Igiehon 7, CJ Fulton 5, S Flood 3.

Switzerland: R Kovac 22, J Kazadi 16, K Martin 13, A Cotture 12.