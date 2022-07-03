Madeley the man as Ireland beat Scotland in Four Nations Tournament

It is their second series win of the summer thus far as they continue to build to August’s target event, the EuroHockey qualifiers in Calais.
HAT TRICK: Luke Madeley. Pic: Adrian Boehm

Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 17:35
Stephen Findlater

Four Nations Invitational tournament 

Ireland 5 (L Madeley 3, C Robson, T Cross) Scotland 3 (C Golden, J Golden, A Forsyth) 

A Luke Madeley hat trick saw Ireland’s men win the Four Nations Invitational tournament in Uddingston as they beat hosts Scotland in the final 5-3.

Callum Robson opened the scoring when he picked out the top corner 12 minutes into the contest but the hosts bounced back to lead 2-1 with brothers Cameron and Jamie Golden both netting.

Tim Cross, however, levelled it at 2-2 at half-time and Ireland took control in the third quarter with Madeley firing carbon copy corner goals.

Alan Forsyth hit back with 11 minutes to go but the Green Machine finished off strong with Madeley completing his hat trick.

Prior to that, Mark Tumilty’s side will face Austria and Chile at the National Sports Campus in four weeks time.

Ireland: J Carr, L Madeley, T Cross, J McKee, D Walsh, K O’Dea, K Marshall, S Murray, B walker, S Hyland, N Page Subs: L Witherow, C Robson, N Glassey, J Duncan, M Robson, B Johnson, M Ingram

