Dylan Groenewegen edges out Van Aert to win stage three of Tour de France

Dylan Groenewegen won stage three of the 2022 Tour de France from Vejle to Sønderborg, as the Tour’s exuberant sojourn in Denmark came to an end.

In another chaotic sprint finish, the teams of Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep), winner of stage two, and the overall Tour leader, Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) fought for supremacy, but neither were in full control of the sprint as the peloton closed on the line and Team BikeExchange Groenewegen’s speed edged him ahead of Van Aert.