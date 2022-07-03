Heather Watson knocked out of Wimbledon by German youngster Jule Niemeier

Heather Watson’s Wimbledon run was ended in the fourth round by Centre Court debutant Jule Niemeier
Heather Watson knocked out of Wimbledon by German youngster Jule Niemeier

Heather Watson lost in the fourth round (John Walton/PA)

Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 15:59
Andy Sims

Heather Watson’s Wimbledon run was ended in the fourth round by Centre Court debutant Jule Niemeier.

British number four Watson enjoyed a memorable run to the last 16, her best showing in any grand slam.

But a quarter-final spot proved beyond the 30-year-old from Guernsey as German youngster Niemeier won 6-2 6-4.

Beforehand the crowd were treated to a parade of former champions including Rod Laver, Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg, Andy Murray and Roger Federer to celebrate Centre Court’s centenary.

Unfortunately, they then got to witness what has been a familiar sight over the last 100 years, that of a British player being knocked out.

Niemeier, 22, may be unseeded but she beat number two seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round, and illustrated her quality with a stunning winner from the baseline as she chased down a Watson lob.

Jule Niemeier celebrates her victory (Adam Davy/PA)

It was a flat first set from Watson, who was broken twice and swatted the net in frustration after missing a simple volley to bring up set point.

Home hopes were briefly raised when Watson confidently broke for a 2-0 lead in the second, but she was unable to back it up and double-faulted as Niemeier hit straight back.

Two more double faults in her next service game spelled the end for Watson as Niemeier wrapped up victory in an hour and 17 minutes.

More in this section

Wimbledon 2022 - Day Six - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Nick Kyrgios blasted as 'evil' by opponent after bad-tempered win
UFC 276 Mixed Martial Arts Israel Adesanya defends middleweight title with win over Jared Cannonier
2022 Morton Games Coscoran digs deep to edge victory in thrilling Morton Mile
WimbledonWatsonPlace: UK
<p>Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou crashes at the start of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Frank Augstein/AP).</p>

Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up