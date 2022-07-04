Perfect prep as Keith Cronin wins Munster Moonraker Forest Rally

Primarily, Keith Cronin’s participation in the weekend’s Ballyvourney based Munster Moonraker Forest Rally was a shakedown for next Saturday’s Nicky Grist Rally in Wales, the third round of the British Rally Championship.

The fact that the West Cork driver and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin took their VW Polo GTi R5 to a 43.5 second victory was an added bonus. Tyrone brothers Patrick and Stephen O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5), who led initially, finished second with another Tyrone duo Niall McCullagh/Ryan McCloskey (Ford Fiesta R5) 20.2 seconds further behind in third.

On the 5.2 kilometre opening stage O’Brien took a slender 1.8 second lead over Cronin, who was distracted by an internal courtesy light that came adrift towards the stage end. He was best through the 8.9 km second stage and duly cut the deficit to half a second.

On S.S. 3, the repeat of the S.S. 1, a rear right soft tyre dragged O’Brien into the scenery damaging the front left wing and he slipped to third, Cronin, who made a few small set-up changes, settled into a good rhythm and with a pair of fastest stage times led McCullagh by 32.7 seconds with O’Brien a mere tenth of a second further behind and frustrated that his third stage incident ruined his opportunity to have a good battle with four time British rally champion Cronin.

On the afternoon stages Cronin continued his domination and went on to take victory but more importantly, valuable experience ahead of his BRC outing on Saturday. Not surprisingly, O’Brien recovered to finish second with McCullagh content with third. Derry’s Jordan Hone (ford Fiesta) was off the road on S.S. 2 but went on to finish fourth to retain the lead of the Motorsport Ireland Forest Rally Championship. Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel (Mitsubishi) overcame suspension woes to claim fifth from Gareth Mimnagh (Ford Fiesta R5), who lost power steering for two stages. Waterford’s Keith Power (Ford Fiesta R5) had a steady run to finish seventh in a top ten that also featured top two-wheel drive exponent Mickey Conlon (Ford Escort) and the Fiesta R2’s of Ryan Caldwell and Brendan Cumiskey.

In the J1000 category Kerry’s Mossie Costello (Peugeot 107) was best placed to claim victory after long-time leader Jack Brennan’s Skoda Citigo suffered a time consuming puncture on the final stage.

Meanwhile, Donegal’s Aaron McLaughlin (Ford Fiesta R5) won the Loughgall Country Park Rally in Armagh where he finished 38 seconds ahead of local ace Damian Toner (Ford Escort).

Munster Moonraker Rally (Round 3, Motorsport Ireland Forest Rally Championship) Ballyvourney: 1. K. Cronin/Mikie Galvin (VW Polo GTI R5) 38m. 53.7s; 2. P. O'Brien/S. O'Brien (Skoda Fabia R5)+43.5s; 3. N. McCullagh/R. McCloskey (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 03.7s; 4. J. Hone/P. Hone (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 22.8s; 5. D. Mackarel/E. Creedon (Mitsubishi EvoIX)+2m. 37.8s; 6. G. Mimnagh/J Barry McCarney (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 59.8s; 7. K. Power/D. Balfe (Ford Fiesta R5)+3m. 27.1s; 8. M. Conlon/P. McPhillips (Ford Escort)+4m. 23.5s; 9. R. Caldwell/G. O'Brien (Ford Fiesta R2)+4m. 37.1s; 10. B. Cumiskey/D. Doonan (Ford Fiesta R2)+4m. 38.3s.

Loughgall Country Park Rally, Armagh: 1. A. McLaughlin/W. Neill (Ford Fiesta R5) 25m.03.0s; 2. D. Toner/Denver Rafferty (Ford Escort)+38.0s; 3. M. Toner/K. Diffin (BMW 1M)+56.1s; 4 J. Bradley/D.Campbell (Ford Escort)+1m. 01.8s; 5. S. Murray/G. Hade (Ford Fiesta) +1m. 09.6s; 6. J. Devlin/J. McCarthy (Ford Escort)+1m. 19.7s; 7. S. Moffett/J. Moffett (Toyota Starlet)+1m. 20.2s; 8. M. McGaffin/M. Downey (Ford Escort)+1m. 20.7s; 9. A. Cochrane/J. Charlesson (Ford Escort)+1m. 43.0s; 10. C. Wilson/S. Marsh (Hyundai i20)+1m. 44s.