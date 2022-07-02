Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate final practice at British Grand Prix

The world champion ended the concluding action before qualifying at Silverstone four tenths ahead of Sergio Perez.
Max Verstappen clocked the fastest time in final practice (David Davies/PA)

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 13:58
Philip Duncan

Max Verstappen finished ahead of Sergio Perez as Red Bull dominated final practice for the British Grand Prix.

The world champion ended the concluding action before qualifying at Silverstone four tenths ahead of Perez.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took third, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and fifth respectively for Mercedes.

Hamilton and his Mercedes team were encouraged by their showing on Friday when Hamilton finished second in the order, only a tenth off the pace.

But at a blustery Silverstone on Saturday, the Mercedes machines were half a second down with Verstappen, who was won five of the six past rounds, favourite to take pole position later.

“The rear is bouncing a lot,” said Hamilton in his upgraded Mercedes machine.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in final practice (David Davies/PA)

Elsewhere, Carlos Sainz, the fastest man on Friday, settled for sixth, one spot ahead of British driver Lando Norris in his McLaren.

Qualifying will take place at 3pm with a four in 10 chance that it could be impacted by rain.

