Josh Taylor has vacated another of his world light-welterweight titles, seemingly paving the way for a rematch against British rival Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor gives up second title as Jack Catterall rematch speculation grows

REMATCH?: Jack Catterall, left, lost a hotly-disputed split decision to Josh Taylor earlier this year. Pic: Steve Welsh/PA

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 22:48
PA Sport

Josh Taylor has vacated another of his world light-welterweight titles, seemingly paving the way for a rematch against British rival Jack Catterall.

Taylor overcame his mandatory challenger in Glasgow in February this year following a hotly-disputed split decision and there has been a clamour for a return bout.

Having already forfeited his WBA belt, the 31-year-old Scot has now given up the WBC crown as the sanctioning body ordered Jose Carlos Ramirez to fight Jose Zepeda for the vacant strap.

Taylor, who has indicated his preference for a second contest against England’s Catterall, had been due to take on Zepeda but the Prestonpans fighter revealed his upcoming nuptials have led to a rethink.

“At this moment I would not be able to commit to this defence so soon after getting married,” he said on Twitter.

“I hope to be able to compete for a WBC title again in the future when the time is right. I wish all the best to Zepeda and Ramirez in competing for this title.”

Taylor remains the IBF and WBO champion, having apparently decided to remain at 140lbs rather than move up to welterweight, as he had originally planned to do in the aftermath of his win over Catterall.

The WBC said on Twitter it “regrets having lost so much time and having mandatory contender Jose Zepeda frozen as well as other fighters in the division” before adding: “We wish Josh Taylor success in his future inside and outside the ring.”

