Madeley double helps Ireland to two wins from two 

The victory backs up Ireland’s 4-1 win over Wales on Wednesday evening and they will look to land the title on Saturday against hosts Scotland.
Madeley double helps Ireland to two wins from two 

Luke Madeley. Pic: Adrian Boehm

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 20:05
Stephen Findlater

Four Nations Invitational Ireland 3 (L Madeley 2, C Empey) USA 0 

Luke Madeley’s double helped Ireland make it two wins from two at the Four Nations Invitational tournament in Uddingston in Scotland, seeing off the USA 3-0.

Madeley got the ball rolling with a 10th minute low corner strike and he put further distance between the teams with a second set piece goal in the 43rd minute.

Conor Empey finished off a counter-attack move for the third before Madeley missed out on a hat-trick when his penalty stroke was blocked by Jonathan Klages.

It backs up Ireland’s 4-1 win over Wales on Wednesday evening and they will look to land the title on Saturday against hosts Scotland.

Ireland: M Ingram, L Madeley, T Cross, K O’Dea, N Glassey, K Marshall, S Murray, M Robson, B Walker, C Empey, N Page Subs: J Carr, C Rowe, L Witherow, J McKee, D Walsh, J Duncan, B Johnson 

USA: J Klages, P Harris, P Singh, A Kesppeler, K Kaeppeler, K Kokolakis, V Heller, M Ghandhi, M Leser, L Hawley, J Heidens Subs: J Kentwell, F Quaile, A Montilla, A Kohkhar, W Katz, H Hashmi

More in this section

Wimbledon 2022 - Day Four - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Liam Broady stuns Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon to claim best grand slam result
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Four - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Nick Kyrgios feels he silenced critics with rampant second-round Wimbledon win
Henley Royal Regatta 2022 Scott shines on dark day for Irish crews at Henley
Iga Swiatek needed three sets to beat Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in the second round at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Iga Swiatek finding grass ‘pretty tricky’ despite extending winning streak

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up