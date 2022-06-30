Madeley double helps Ireland to two wins from two 

Four Nations Invitational Ireland 3 (L Madeley 2, C Empey) USA 0

Luke Madeley’s double helped Ireland make it two wins from two at the Four Nations Invitational tournament in Uddingston in Scotland, seeing off the USA 3-0.

Madeley got the ball rolling with a 10th minute low corner strike and he put further distance between the teams with a second set piece goal in the 43rd minute.

Conor Empey finished off a counter-attack move for the third before Madeley missed out on a hat-trick when his penalty stroke was blocked by Jonathan Klages.

It backs up Ireland’s 4-1 win over Wales on Wednesday evening and they will look to land the title on Saturday against hosts Scotland.

Ireland: M Ingram, L Madeley, T Cross, K O’Dea, N Glassey, K Marshall, S Murray, M Robson, B Walker, C Empey, N Page Subs: J Carr, C Rowe, L Witherow, J McKee, D Walsh, J Duncan, B Johnson

USA: J Klages, P Harris, P Singh, A Kesppeler, K Kaeppeler, K Kokolakis, V Heller, M Ghandhi, M Leser, L Hawley, J Heidens Subs: J Kentwell, F Quaile, A Montilla, A Kohkhar, W Katz, H Hashmi