Scott shines on dark day for Irish crews at Henley

Racing early on Thursday morning at Henley Royal Regatta was U23 European Champion Nathan Hull (Queen’s University, Belfast) and his partner Aidan Thompson (Twickenham RC) in the Double Sculls Challenge Cup, the event won last year by our Olympic Champions, Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC) and Paul O’Donovan (UCCRC).

Though led through most of the race by University of Washington, Hull and Thompson, maintaining a lower rate, pushed through to gain the lead just before the Mile Post.

Recently returned from representing Great Britain at World Cup 1 in Varese, Hannah Scott of Bann Rowing Club, Coleraine had little trouble in her opening heat in disposing of Ria Thompson.

However, these really were the highlights of what was mostly a very grey day with intermittent extremely heavy showers, reflecting most aptly perhaps the spirits of those Irish supporters here.

Following their heroics the previous night against Oxford University, UCD’s women’s eight could not repeat the excitement. However, their coach, Tom Sullivan will be happy as his charges never gave up and chased the much stronger Dutch students from Aegir, who had established an early lead by the 1/4 Mile signal, all the way to the finish-line.

The morning session was completed when the Bann coxless pair of Katie Shirlow and Kate Logan, though leading until half-way, were overhauled by the Americans from the University of Washington, who went on to win easily.

The afternoon’s programme began with a bruising encounter between Shandon Rowing Club and local Henley club, Upper Thames. The Irishmen led at the top of the Island, UTRC had drawn level by the 1/4 Mile, but Shandon led again by 2 feet at the Barrier. UTRC then took advantage of the flow up to the 3/4 Mile to establish a narrow lead and despite continued bursts from Shandon, they squeezed away to a well deserved victory.

Then, conditions completely deteriorated with a torrential thunderstorm just as Niall Beggan was preparing to go on the water for his heat of the Diamond Challenge Sculls against the Monegasque Olympian, Quentin Antognelli of Oxford Brookes University. Thankfully, the storm passed and the scullers enjoyed much better conditions for the race, in which though the lighter Irishman couldn’t match the power of his opponent.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS (Irish interest only) Double Sculls Challenge Cup (Open): N G Hull (Queen’s University, Belfast) & A Thompson (Twickenham RC) beat S T Rosts & A Krol (University of Washington, USA). Time7:21, Distance 1 1/2 lengths; Princess Royal Challenge Cup (Open Women’s Sculls): H E Scott (Bann RC) beat R N Thompson (University of Queensland, AUS). Time 8:41, Distance Easily; Island Challenge Cup (Student Women’s Eights): Groninger Student Roeivereniging Aegir, NED beat University College, Dublin IRL (L Watson, C Martin, S Daly, O Hayes, E Scott, M Sypli, A Evans, A Daly, O Kelly). Time 7:32, Distance 1 1/4 lengths; Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup (Open Women’s): S Mirfin & M Frampton (University of Washington, USA) beat K Shirley & K Logan (Bann RC). Time 8:45, Distance 5 lengths; Wyfold Challenge Cup Men’s Club Coxless Fours): Upper Thames RC beat Shandon BC IRL (C T Hennessy, C P Butler, C J Brady, S N O’Sullivan) Time 7:06, Distance 1 2/3 lengths; Diamond Challenge Sculls (Men’s Open): Q J N Antognelli (Oxford Brookes university) beat N Beggan (Commercial RC IRL). Time 7:52, Distance 5 lengths.