Quiet optimism but youthful Irish are realistic on eve of World Cup

Four years ago, Ireland's women captured imaginations at the World Cup. Could another glory run materialise? 
Quiet optimism but youthful Irish are realistic on eve of World Cup

OPTIMISM: Ireland's Roisin Upton celebrates scoring a penalty. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 07:15
Stephen Findlater

“Anything’s possible.” Few teams know it better than the Green Army, the fairytale of London 2018 - modest hopes to rapturous Dame Street receptions, shout-outs from Mariah Carey, and RTÉ Sport awards.

Two weeks of madness, ticket scrambles, a cash-strapped Hockey Ireland scrabbling to pay for their ever-increasing hotel bills as expectations were smashed beyond recognition.

Four years on from the moment that changed everything and Ireland’s women are ready to take on the “Christmas Eve” of the World Cup again.

And yet the outlook and aspiration is suitably measured for a side that, despite considerable improvements in government and sponsor support, is playing catch-up on the more established nations.

The structures are not there to go full-time nor put in a realistic bid to compete in the Pro League, a six-month tournament hand-picked by the FIH which has allowed other nations to hone their panels post-Tokyo.

And so it is realistic optimism that permeates this vintage, knowing that dreams do come true but wary of getting too wrapped up in those glory days.

“We went in under the radar in 2018 and the major difference now is that countries will take notice of us,” Róisín Upton says.

“At the same time, we are ranked 12th in the world and there will be 16 teams there. If we finished ahead of our ranking, I think that would be successful.

“London really transformed hockey in the country. We’re such a sporting nation across a range of sports, but for ourselves to put hockey on the map in Ireland and across the world, to be a force to be reckoned with where people are taking notice of us.

“That chapter has closed, and we had the Olympics. That too has closed and we’re just delighted to be consistent and be at another major tournament.”

General public awareness is greater with strong crowds attending last week’s final tune-up games against Japan in the SoftCo Series.

Three losses out of four tempers the mood but Ireland endured a similar run ahead of their 2018 heroics.

Though this year feels even more of a journey into the unknown. Just five players remain from the last edition, 11 of the Olympic team of last summer are in the 20-player panel.  

Over a thousand fewer caps of experience can be called upon. The average per player in the silver medal run was 125; this week, it is 49.

“What we’ve lost in the last cycle from experience we have gained in youth and enthusiasm. It’s really exciting, and the girls have brought a great energy to the group,” Upton adds.

Caoimhe Perdue, Katie McKee, Charlotte Beggs and Christina Hamill are all set to make their formal debuts in a lion’s den - a sold out 9,500 capacity Wagener Stadium against the Dutch hosts.

Few international teams in any sport dominate quite like the Dutch, the reigning World, Olympic and European champions.

Instead, games against newcomers Chile on Tuesday and then a sixth-ranked German side a day later will define things.

Meanwhile, RTÉ Sport last night confirmed that Ireland’s Pool A games against Chile (3pm, Tuesday, July 5) and Germany (5.30pm, Wednesday, July 6) will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News channel.

Coverage of games beyond the group stages is subject to confirmation at the conclusion of the group stage, the broadcaster added.

More in this section

Madeley double helps Ireland to two wins from two  Madeley double helps Ireland to two wins from two 
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Four - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Liam Broady stuns Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon to claim best grand slam result
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Four - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Nick Kyrgios feels he silenced critics with rampant second-round Wimbledon win
#Hockey
Iga Swiatek needed three sets to beat Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in the second round at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Iga Swiatek finding grass ‘pretty tricky’ despite extending winning streak

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up