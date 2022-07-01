Quiet optimism but youthful Irish are realistic on eve of World Cup

“Anything’s possible.” Few teams know it better than the Green Army, the fairytale of London 2018 - modest hopes to rapturous Dame Street receptions, shout-outs from Mariah Carey, and RTÉ Sport awards.

Two weeks of madness, ticket scrambles, a cash-strapped Hockey Ireland scrabbling to pay for their ever-increasing hotel bills as expectations were smashed beyond recognition.

Four years on from the moment that changed everything and Ireland’s women are ready to take on the “Christmas Eve” of the World Cup again.

And yet the outlook and aspiration is suitably measured for a side that, despite considerable improvements in government and sponsor support, is playing catch-up on the more established nations.

The structures are not there to go full-time nor put in a realistic bid to compete in the Pro League, a six-month tournament hand-picked by the FIH which has allowed other nations to hone their panels post-Tokyo.

And so it is realistic optimism that permeates this vintage, knowing that dreams do come true but wary of getting too wrapped up in those glory days.

“We went in under the radar in 2018 and the major difference now is that countries will take notice of us,” Róisín Upton says.

“At the same time, we are ranked 12th in the world and there will be 16 teams there. If we finished ahead of our ranking, I think that would be successful.

“London really transformed hockey in the country. We’re such a sporting nation across a range of sports, but for ourselves to put hockey on the map in Ireland and across the world, to be a force to be reckoned with where people are taking notice of us.

“That chapter has closed, and we had the Olympics. That too has closed and we’re just delighted to be consistent and be at another major tournament.”

General public awareness is greater with strong crowds attending last week’s final tune-up games against Japan in the SoftCo Series.

Three losses out of four tempers the mood but Ireland endured a similar run ahead of their 2018 heroics.

Though this year feels even more of a journey into the unknown. Just five players remain from the last edition, 11 of the Olympic team of last summer are in the 20-player panel.

Over a thousand fewer caps of experience can be called upon. The average per player in the silver medal run was 125; this week, it is 49.

“What we’ve lost in the last cycle from experience we have gained in youth and enthusiasm. It’s really exciting, and the girls have brought a great energy to the group,” Upton adds.

Caoimhe Perdue, Katie McKee, Charlotte Beggs and Christina Hamill are all set to make their formal debuts in a lion’s den - a sold out 9,500 capacity Wagener Stadium against the Dutch hosts.

Few international teams in any sport dominate quite like the Dutch, the reigning World, Olympic and European champions.

Instead, games against newcomers Chile on Tuesday and then a sixth-ranked German side a day later will define things.

Meanwhile, RTÉ Sport last night confirmed that Ireland’s Pool A games against Chile (3pm, Tuesday, July 5) and Germany (5.30pm, Wednesday, July 6) will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News channel.

Coverage of games beyond the group stages is subject to confirmation at the conclusion of the group stage, the broadcaster added.