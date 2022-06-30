Temporary stand collapses ahead of second day between Sri Lanka and Australia

Temporary stand collapses ahead of second day between Sri Lanka and Australia
The roof of a makeshift spectator stand collapsed in Galle (Eranga Jayawardena/AP/PA)
Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 09:46
Robert Fry

The roof on a temporary spectator stand collapsed ahead of the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Cricket Australia confirmed no one was underneath the small makeshift seating area when the roof suddenly gave way on a morning where fierce winds and rain delayed the start of play.

Australia went to stumps on 98 for three the previous night in response to Sri Lanka’s 212 all out.

More in this section

Wimbledon 2022 - Day Three - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Andy Murray knocked out of Wimbledon by big-serving John Isner
Ireland v Cyprus - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers First Round Group A Ireland men's basketball captain John Carroll suffers ACL injury
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Three - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club British number one Cameron Norrie battles back to beat Jaume Munar in five sets
Sri LankaPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
Lando Norris says he has been subjected to death threats (David Davies/PA)

Lando Norris reveals the dark side of fame ahead of British Grand Prix

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up