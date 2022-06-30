Ireland men's basketball captain John Carroll suffers ACL injury

Ireland senior men’s captain John Carroll will miss this week’s FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers against Austria and Switzerland due to injury.

Carroll picked up a knee injury at training on Saturday and subsequent scans revealed he has a torn anterior cruciate ligament, ruling him out until September 2023.

Sean Flood will now captain the team for Thursday’s game against Austria in Salzburg and Sunday’s contest with Switzerland at the National Basketball Arena. Centre James Gormley, who plays with Spanish club Baloncestro Aguimes, replaces Carroll in the 12-man squad. Gormley has played in three of Ireland’s four FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers so far.

Speaking about his injury set-back, Carroll said: “I am very disappointed to have sustained this injury for the second time in my career. There is no good time for such a serious injury, but it particularly stings knowing that I will not captain and be a part of the most talented Irish squad selected in quite some time.

“I leave my captaincy in the capable hands of Sean Flood and I am excited to see what this team can achieve in the next two games and in the near future.”

Ireland head coach Mark Keenan added: “The whole team are really gutted for John and we wish him a successful and speedy recovery from his injury. His leadership and on-court presence will be missed and everyone else will have to step up and fill the void. Sean Flood will take over as team captain now, he has led by example on court in our games to date and is a natural leader on the floor.

“Adrian O’Sullivan will now step up to be our vice-captain. Adrian is also a natural leader within the group.”

Ireland are third in Group A, trailing their upcoming opponents by a point. The group winners and the two best second-placed finishers from three groups will advance to round 2 of the Pre-Qualifiers, which begin in August, with another two-game matchday window in November.