Shandon lift spirits as Irish crews falter at Henley Royal Regatta 

A rowing crew makes their way down to the start as people walk along the river bank on the opening day of the 2022 Henley Royal Regatta alongside the River Thames. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 17:04
John Aiken

Though conditions had eased a little from Tuesday’s blustery headwind, Irish crews still found the going challenging on Day 2 of Henley Royal Regatta. 

The morning session saw both University College Dublin’s Prince Albert Challenge Cup men’s student fours and Commercial, Dublin’s Wyfold Challenge Cup club four squeezed out by strong opposition, the former to the Huskies from the University of Washington, the latter to Vesta Rowing Club, London.

Unfortunately, Enniskillen Royal’s schoolboy dreams of the biggest upset of the regatta also came to nothing, though they most certainly gave up their best, but were unable to match the experience and strength of the holders of the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup, Eton College.

University College, Dublin’s Visitors’ Coxless Four came up against a very strong Cambridge University, containing four Blues. 

Umpire, Fiona Dennis was busy keeping an eye on the steering during the race, but kept her involvement with the flag to a minimum, the sign of an experienced and skilled official. Cambridge took a slight lead at the end of the island but could not shake off Dublin until Remenham, eventually winning by 2 1/2 lengths.

However, the day did finish brightly, as Shandon Boat Club’s Coxless Four lifted Irish spirits with a fighting and emphatic performance and comfortable victory over City of Cambridge Rowing Club, and progress to the next round. 

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS (Irish interest only) 

Prince Albert Challenge Cup (Men’s Student Coxed Fours): University of Washington USA beat University College, Dublin IRL (P S Flood, A J Kelly, T J Bedford, F C Earley, R M Keane); Britannia Challenge Cup (Men’s Club Coxed Fours): Vesta RC beat Commercial RC, IRL (P C Moreau, S Kennedy, C J Dowling, J Smyth, E Moody) beat Elizabethan BC Time 7:25, Distance 1/3 length; Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (Schoolboy Eights): Eton College beat Enniskillen Royal BC (L R Paton, N I Kelly, C Smith, L Nixon, T Murphy, O U Harty, M T Davis-Kunze, T Blake, M F Reihill) Time 7:00, Distance 3 1/4 lengths; Visitors’ Challenge Cup (Intermediate Men’s Coxless Fours): Cambridge University beat University College, Dublin IRL (M J Campion, D R Joyce, D P Somers, T M Early) beat Cambridge University Time 7:16, Distance 2 1/2 lengths; Wyfold Challenge Cup Men’s Club Coxless Fours): Shandon BC (C T Hennessy, C P Butler, C J Brady, S N O’Sullivan) beat City of Cambridge RC Time 7:50 , Distance 1 3/4 lengths

