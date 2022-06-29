Shandon lift spirits as Irish crews falter at Henley Royal Regatta 

Though conditions had eased a little from Tuesday’s blustery headwind, Irish crews still found the going challenging on Day 2 of Henley Royal Regatta.

The morning session saw both University College Dublin’s Prince Albert Challenge Cup men’s student fours and Commercial, Dublin’s Wyfold Challenge Cup club four squeezed out by strong opposition, the former to the Huskies from the University of Washington, the latter to Vesta Rowing Club, London.