Shandon Boat Club storm into second round at Henley Royal Regatta

Shandon Boat Club, competing for the first time at Henley Royal Regatta, stormed into the second round of the Wyfold Challenge Cup for Men’s Club Coxless Fours, when they beat Cantabrigian Boat Club from Cambridge with something to spare late on the first day, today.

The four moved into an early lead which they built up to over 5 lengths by half-way at Fawley, before settling down to control the race and reduce their rate towards the finish, winning comfortably by just under 3 lengths at the finish.

They meet Vesta RC from London tomorrow.

The Irish entry at Henley Royal Regatta got off to a successful start early this morning. Commercial Rowing Club’s Britannia Cup coxed four, though warned for their steering in the initial stages of their race, quickly took control against Elizabethan Boat Club, the alumni club of Westminster School, and pulled away steadily in a brisk headwind to win by three lengths.

Second up, the boys from Enniskillen Royal Boat Club raced into an immediate lead against The 1863 Club, students from the London Oratory School. From there they stretched away to an easy win against plucky opposition, who couldn’t quite match the power of the Fermanagh boys. The reward is a second round contest with holders and top British school, Eton College.

Coach, Derek Holland smiled when asked for his thoughts about this fresh challenge, stating: "This is why we are here, to have a crack against the best there is!” And so, the school once referred to as The Eton of Ireland finally gets to meet Eton.

Tomorrow also sees the entry of the third of three selected Irish crews, UCD’s men’s coxless fours in the Visitors’ against Cambridge University. Two other UCD crews also enter the fray, firstly UCD’s men’s coxed four in the Prince Albert Cup, and secondly their women’s eight in the Island Challenge Cup. They race the University of Washington and Oxford University Women’s BC respectively. The Enniskillen schoolgirls’ eight join their male counterparts as well. They race in the Prince Philip Cup against the selected and much fancied Headington School, Oxford.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS (Irish interest only)

Britannia Challenge Cup (Men’s Club Coxed Fours): Commercial RC, IRL (P C Moreau, S Kennedy, C J Dowling, J Smyth, E Moody) beat Elizabethan BC Time 7:50, Distance 3 lengths; Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup (Schoolboy Eights): Enniskillen Royal BC (L R Paton, N I Kelly, C Smith, L Nixon, T Murphy, O U Harty, M T Davis-Kunze, T Blake, M F Reihill) beat The 1863 Club. Time 7:18, Distance Easily. (Men’s Club Coxless Fours): Shandon BC IRL (C T Hennessy, C P Butler, C J Brady, S N O’Sullivan) beat Cantabrigian BC. Time 8:08, Distance 2 3/4 lengths; Temple Challenge Cup (Men’s Student Eights): University of London ‘B’ beat Queen’s University Belfast. Time 7:10, Distance 2 3/4 lengths.