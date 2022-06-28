Ireland cricketers lose to India by four runs in T20I series

Ireland's cricketers almost pulled off a huge shock in the second test of the T20I series against India today, losing by a mere 4 runs to the heavily-fancied side.

As was predicted, India beat the host team 2-0 over the two-game series, but both games were closer than anticipated.

The Irish battled right down to the wire and can come away from the series with a number of positives.

Captain Andy Balbirnie's half-century and a blistering start from seasoned campaigner Paul Stirling gave Ireland's other batsmen a platform to build on, but it ultimately fell short.

The loss comes on the day England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan insisted now was “the right time” to step down as he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006 but switched his allegiance to England in 2009 and went on to finish as his adopted country’s record one-day and T20 run-scorer, posting 6,957 and 2,458 in the respective formats.

“After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” said Morgan, who intends to carry on at domestic level.

“I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement."