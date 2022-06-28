Ireland cricketers lose to India by four runs in T20I series

As was predicted, India beat the host team 2-0 over the two-game series, but both encounters were closer than anticipated. 
Ireland cricketers lose to India by four runs in T20I series

BIG PERFORMANCE: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie. Picture: Peter Della Penna

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 21:15
Shane Donovan

Ireland's cricketers almost pulled off a huge shock in the second test of the T20I series against India today, losing by a mere 4 runs to the heavily-fancied side.

As was predicted, India beat the host team 2-0 over the two-game series, but both games were closer than anticipated. 

The Irish battled right down to the wire and can come away from the series with a number of positives. 

Captain Andy Balbirnie's half-century and a blistering start from seasoned campaigner Paul Stirling gave Ireland's other batsmen a platform to build on, but it ultimately fell short.

The loss comes on the day England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan insisted now was “the right time” to step down as he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006 but switched his allegiance to England in 2009 and went on to finish as his adopted country’s record one-day and T20 run-scorer, posting 6,957 and 2,458 in the respective formats.

“After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” said Morgan, who intends to carry on at domestic level.

“I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement."

More in this section

Wimbledon 2022 - Day Two - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Nick Kyrgios criticises some spectators in five-set win over Britain’s Paul Jubb
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Two - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Iga Swiatek winning run now at 36 matches with first-round Wimbledon win
Eoin Morgan file photo Eoin Morgan says it’s ‘right time’ as he confirms international retirement
Iga Swiatek won her 36th match in a row with a first-round success at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Iga Swiatek wins again but doesn’t consider herself on level of Williams sisters

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up