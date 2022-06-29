Aidan Harris Igiehon set for long awaited Irish senior debut

Aidan Harris Igiehon, the 6’10” basketball prodigy from Clondalkin who went to America when he was just 13, will make his long-awaited debut for Ireland in this week’s FIBA EuroBasket 2025 pre-qualifiers.

The former Dublin Lions’ player now plays Division One ball in Grand Canyon University and his full fitness and the timing of Ireland’s last two group games means the 21-year-old will finally wear the Irish singlet.

The summer window also allows Ireland coach Mark Keenan to call on CJ Fulton for the first time since the Belfast star went to play in NCAA Divison One (with Lafayette College) last winter where he made the Patriot Conference’s ‘Rookie All-Star’ team.

Fulton’s renowned three-point prowess will be a big addition against Austria whose superior perimeter shooting beat Ireland by 27 points last November.

But given the hype around Igiehon his inclusion should also help attract a huge crowd to see Ireland play Switzerland in Tallaght on Sunday.

He was once involved in an Irish U15 development squad but didn’t make the final cut, not least because he went to America at such a young age and has been based there since.

“I was hurt for half this season because I had surgery on my hip (torn labrum),” Igiehon explained yesterday. “This is the first summer in three years that I’ve been fully healthy so I’m really grateful to get to play with the lads. These guys have been around a lot and playing pro so I’m just doing my best to be a sponge and learn as much as I can from them.”

Will Hanley is the other notable call-up to the final 12, even though he has retired from pro-ball and is working in New York.

“Will is such an experienced player and super person. We saw the impact he had on the group during the Small Countries before, he really fits this squad,” Keenan explained.

He said Ballincollig’s Keelan Cairns and Neptune’s Roy Downey – whose dramatic late heroics clinched Ireland’s last victory in February – would have been included but both were unavailable.

DJ Mitchell was also unavailable as he’s now playing in Australia but Keenan said “he wants to play and it will happen at some stage.” Eight of the team who needed over-time to beat Cyprus last time out are retained and Tralee’s Eoin Quigley returns after missing that with injury.

James Gormley, Neil Lynch, Conor O’Sullivan, Ciaran Roe and Matt Treacy make up the reserves. With Kyle Hosford announcing his retirement this week John Carroll is the new team captain and Sean Flood the vice-captain. The winners and the two best ranked runners-up from three groups will advance to round two of the Pre-Qualifiers, which begin in August.

Ireland, who have beaten Cyprus twice, are currently third in their group, a point adrift of Austria and Switzerland but Keenan believes they can still qualify.

“The focus has to be to win both games and I think that’s possible. CJ provides us with another good point guard and Aidan gives us that extra presence size-wise which we needed against Austria. It’ll be a huge ask, we have to get our plan right to contain their guards whose shooting killed us last time out.”

Ireland play Austria in Salzburg on Thursday (7:20pm) and host Switzerland in Tallaght on Sunday (5.15pm), with TG4 broadcasting both live.

IRELAND: Taiwo Badmus (U.M.F Tindastoll Sauoarkrokur), Jordan Blount (C&S Neptune), John Carroll (Albacete) CJ Fulton (Lafayette College) Sean Flood (Omonia Nicosia), Will Hanley (Unattached), Aidan Harris Igiehon (Grand Canyon University), Cian Heaphy (C&S Neptune), Lorcan Murphy (Griffith College Templeogue) Adrian O’Sullivan (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Eoin Quigley (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star).