Ireland captain Kyle Hosford retires from international basketball

Ireland captain Kyle Hosford is retiring from international basketball with immediate effect. John Carroll has been named as the new Irish senior men’s captain, describing it as 'the proudest achievement of my basketball career to date'.

During his seven-year international career, Hosford won the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in 2021, a tournament he was vice-captain for. He took over from Jason Killeen as captain in November 2021, when Ireland started their FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifying campaign and has played in all four games so far in the tournament.

Speaking about his decision to step away from international basketball, Hosford said: “I’ve decided to retire from international basketball. I’ve enjoyed every moment of my time with Irish teams throughout the years. I’ve really enjoyed every experience, from playing and most recently captaining the Irish team.

“The squad is the strongest it has been in a long, long time, so I’m excited to see what the lads can do in the future.

“I want to thank all the coaches, staff and players for the opportunity and experience. I wish the team best of luck in their two upcoming games. I will now turn into the biggest fan on and I look forward to cheering the lads on Thursday and in the Arena on Sunday.”

New Ireland captain, John Carroll, added: “I’m very honoured to be named captain. I’ve learned a lot of from Kyle and Jason Killeen before him on the leadership side and hopefully I can fill their shoes as captain going forward. It’s probably the proudest achievement of my basketball career to date.”

Ireland senior men’s head coach, Mark Keenan, stated: “Kyle has been a great servant to Irish basketball and has been a great leader and captain for this team during this qualifying campaign. He has had a great International career and we wish him well in his international retirement.

“John Carroll now steps up from vice-captain to team captain. John also has led by example in this campaign to date and we wish him well as he takes over from Kyle.”