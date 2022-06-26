Breen and Nagle finish sixth in Kenya

Waterford’s Craig Breen had a torrid event
File pic of Irish driver Craig Breen 

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 17:37
Martin Walsh

Waterford’s Craig Breen cut a frustrated figure when he arrived at the end of the aptly named “Hell’s Gate 2”, the final stage of the Safari Rally Kenya, round six of the World Rally Championship.

Breen and Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle brought their Ford Puma Rally1 home in sixth place. 

“It’s been difficult obviously," Breen said, "not the most enjoyable rally by any stretch of the imagination, but we did what we had to do. Ok, we were already out of it on Friday. Just tried to manage a few bits and pieces over the last few days but we made it anyway.” 

As both Breen’s M-Sport Ford and the Hyundai WR team had a torrid event, their rivals, Toyota Gazoo Racing, completed a lockout of the first four places with Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera taking his fourth win of the season. 

On the opening super special Rovanpera survived a dramatic moment when he almost rolled the Toyota Yaris. It was the first time Toyota completed a top four feat in 29 years. More recently, Citroen took the top four places in Bulgaria in 2010.

On Friday’s leg of six stages, Breen was as high as fourth after four stages. But like his rivals, he found conditions tough as he tried to find a rhythm and minimise the risk element with the fesh fesh. He slipped to seventh on the fifth test where he thought he had a puncture. On the day’s final stage he retired with steering and suspension problems and was classified down in ninth place. But despite all the drama, he was the top M-Sport driver. 

Rejoining Saturday’s leg under Rally 2, he had another difficult day. However, he still had to think about championship points whilst also keeping a low-risk strategy to ensure he finished. 

On SS 11, his Ford Puma Rally1 suffered a slow rear puncture and he ended the penultimate leg in seventh - over six and half minutes behind Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg and over 19 minutes adrift of the Gazoo Racing Toyota Yaris of rally leader Kalle Rovanpera. 

Solberg stopped on Sunday’s opening stage with an air filter full of dust and this allowed Breen move into sixth. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) was quickest on the Power Stage to claim an additional five championship points, but everything was overshadowed by the dominance of Toyota Gazoo Racing as winner Rovanpera stretched his championship lead to a whopping 65 points.

Meanwhile, in the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park, Dubliner Derek Sheils (BMW S1000RR) won the opening two races in the Superbike category and was on course for a hat-trick of wins only to slide off at Turn 4 in Sunday's final race. His demise allowed Kerry’s Emmet O’Grady (Honda CBR) take his first win. Louth’s Damien Horgan (Yamaha FZR) won all three races in Moto400.

