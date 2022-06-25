Thomas Barr aiming for tenth title at National Championships

For Thomas Barr this has been an imperfect year, but at the national athletics championships in Santry tomorrow the 29-year-old can make it a perfect 10 titles in an event he has ruled like a dictator for the past decade.

By now the 400m hurdler understands that the line to major championships is never linear, and ahead of next month’s World Championships in Oregon Barr is once again racing the clock to hit peak fitness. He opened his season in impressive fashion last month with a 49.67 clocking to finish third behind two Olympic medallists in Doha, but he soon had to suspend his racing plans while dealing with achilles tendon pain.

But now he’s back, and given no other Irishman has broken 52 seconds this year Barr should coast to his 10th title tomorrow. At global level, his event has yet to reach the heights of 2021, with Olympic champion Karsten Warholm injuring his hamstring and silver medallist Rai Benjamin side-lined with Covid-19. It could mean an athlete of Barr’s calibre can make a big impact at next month’s showpiece event, though we’ll learn more about the chances of that tomorrow.

There will be no shortage of stars on show at the event’s 150th edition, and all eyes will be on Tallaght’s Rhasidat Adeleke in the women’s 100m final. The 19-year-old has ripped through the Irish record books this year, setting the fastest ever marks by an Irishwoman at 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m. All that’s left is the 100m record of 11.28, held by Phil Healy. Her closest challengers are likely to be Longford’s Adeyemi Talabi and Carlow’s Molly Scott.

Another young star, Nick Griggs, will pit his talents against some of Ireland’s best seniors in the men’s 1500m, the 17-year-old taking on Luke McCann and Paul Robinson. Griggs clocked a stunning European U20 indoor mile record of 3:56.40 in March and is targeting next month’s World U20 Championships in Colombia.

A host of Olympians will be back on track including Mark English, who faces a tough test in his bid to win the national 800m title for the eighth time. John Fitzsimons tops the Irish lists this year with the 1:45.66 he ran in Toulouse, but English will start as favourite given he has so often proven unbeatable in this setting.

Phil Healy and Sophie Becker, who helped Ireland into the Olympic final in the mixed 4x400m relay last year, will square off for the women’s 400m title with Sharlene Mawdsley and Roisin Harrison also likely to go close.

Sarah Lavin has enjoyed the best year of her career so far and the Limerick athlete should prove a class apart in the 100m hurdles, having clocked a PB of 12.93 in recent weeks. Leon Reid is a notable absentee from the men’s 200m, where Robert McDonnell looks poised to win his first national senior outdoor title, though Marcus Lawler won’t make it easy for him.

Louise Shanahan is the undoubted favourite in the women’s 800m, the Leevale athlete enjoying a breakthrough season after dipping under two minutes last month, while the men’s 5000m should see an absorbing three-way clash among Darragh McElhinney, Hiko Tonosa and Efrem Gidey.

David Kenny will be one to watch in the men’s 10,000m race walk as he takes on training partners Perseus Karlstrom of Sweden and Britain’s Callum Wilkinson – all three of them training under the guidance of former world champion Rob Heffernan.

The event will be streamed on Athletics Ireland’s YouTube channel from 1:30pm today and 1pm tomorrow, with live coverage on RTÉ Two at 6:05pm tomorrow.