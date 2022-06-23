Covid rules Ciara Mageean out of National Championships

Ciara Mageean has been forced to withdraw from this weekend’s National Athletics Championships in Santry after contracting Covid-19. “My focus is on getting fit and healthy again ahead of a big summer of racing,” she wrote on Instagram.

It had been a promising start to the season for Mageean before the latest interruption. She clocked 1:59.86 for 800m in Belfast last month before going on to finish fourth over 1500m at two Diamond League meetings in Birmingham and Rome.