Historic moments paving the way for next bunch of Athletics' stars as Santry gears up for 150th year 

Through the War of Independence and the Irish Civil War, through decades of political in-fighting between rival associations and, more recently, through a pandemic, it has – somehow, some way – continued to run.

And at Morton Stadium in Santry this weekend, the Irish athletics championships take place for the 150th straight year, a streak unrivalled anywhere else in the world.

It was 7 July, 1873 – 11 years before the founding of the GAA, which initially governed athletics along with hurling and football – that the Irish Champion Athletic Club staged the first ever nationals at College Park in Dublin. Since then it’s had many iterations under various governing bodies, though the thing that’s remained consistent is that it gathers in one place, at one time, the cream of Irish athletics.

Pat O’Callaghan remains immortalised in Irish sport because of the two Olympic golds he won in 1928 and 1932, but the hammer throwing legend was never too good to turn out at nationals, racking up 22 titles in all, his astonishing athleticism shown by the fact three of those came in the high jump.

At the 1932 nationals in Croke Park, a 25-year-old Nenagh native, Bob Tisdall, was given one last shot to hit the qualifying time for the Los Angeles Olympics in the 400m hurdles, an event he’d only taken up weeks before. Tisdall did it, winning the Irish title in 54.2, then going to LA where he shook up the sprint hurdles world by winning gold in 51.7.

By the time of the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Ronnie Delany had already won two national titles at 400m and four at 800m – nationals proving the perfect arena to sharpen the speed he utilised to such lethal effect in that Olympic 1500m final, for which he will always be remembered.

In addition to her many other achievements, Sonia O’Sullivan racked up 12 national titles on the track, while Catherina McKiernan won six, and in Santry this weekend many will be thinking of Tom O’Riordan, the Kerry great who won a whopping nine national titles on the track and who passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

Nationals, of course, is about far more than individual greatness. Events that tend to live longest in the memory are typically the rivalries, with selection showdowns so often producing kill-or-be-killed race-offs. That was the case in 2007 and 2008 when arch rivals David Campbell and Thomas Chamney squared off over 800m for a place at the Osaka World Championships (which Campbell won) and at the Beijing Olympics (which Chamney won).

Liam Hennessy, the former President of Athletics Ireland, has been at every nationals since the late ’60s, and few are better placed to pick out the highlights from the last half century. In 1980, Hennessy was Irish team manager for the Moscow Olympics and he can recall with crystal clarity the 12-and-a-half-lap solo exhibition at nationals by John Treacy, who in strong winds clocked 13:21.93 for 5000m, just 13 seconds outside the world record.

“I’m not sure if people realise how extraordinary it was at the time,” says Hennessy. “That was certainly special."

The race of the championships in 1974 was the one-lap showdown between Fanahan McSweeney and Tim Crowe, both breaking their personal bests as they lunged to the line together in 47.6, with Crowe given the verdict. “There was inches between them, an extraordinary race,” says Hennessy.

One of Hennessy’s best memories was Gillian O’Sullivan walking – yes, walking – a world best of 20:02.60 for 5000m at the 2002 championships, which would outpace most competitors in Parkruns today. Then there were the more recent clashes: Seán Tobin and Paul Robinson’s thriller over 1500m in 2020, or Phil Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke’s blazing 200m showdown last year.

Terry McHugh amassed an astonishing 21 javelin titles – the most of any athlete – and one of Hennessy’s favourite memories was seeing McHugh’s spear sail past the 80-metre mark at the 2000 nationals.

Among the nine hammer throw titles won by Kilkenny’s Eileen O’Keeffe was an astonishing 73.21m effort in 2007, weeks before she finished sixth in the world final. No one who was in Santry that year could ever forget the 20.30-second run by Athenry’s Paul Hession to win the men’s 200m, which still stands as the national record 15 years later.

Hennessy might have taken a step back from administrative roles with Athletics Ireland in recent years, but he’ll still be there this weekend, compiling the rankings, keeping tabs on the rising depth in Irish athletics. He’s present at so many events throughout the year, but nationals always feels different – an event as prestigious and pulsating as ever in its 150th year.

“It’s cliché, but there is a different buzz about it,” he says. “There’s a bit of tension, expectation, and there’s always someone who cracks (under pressure). It’s hard to beat the drama.”