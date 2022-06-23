Dramatic rescue at world championships after swimmer faints and sinks to bottom of pool

Anita Alvarez was at the centre of a dramatic episode at the world swimming championships in Budapest on Wednesday when the artistic swimmer had to be rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach after losing consciousness in the water.

American Alvarez had completed her solo free final at the World Aquatics Championships when she fainted and sank to the bottom of the pool.

Andrea Fuentes, her coach, quickly realised something was amiss and dived in fully clothed to pull Alvarez up to the surface.

Alvarez, competing at her third world championships, was not breathing when Fuentes dragged her with some assistance to the side of the pool.

The swimmer was taken from there to the pool’s medical centre, and Team USA later issued a statement saying she was doing well.

Fuentes said that despite the incident, Alvarez still hoped to compete in Friday’s team event.

“It was a big scare,” Fuentes was reported as saying by Spanish newspaper Marca.

“I was scared because I saw she wasn’t breathing, but now she is doing very well.”

Spaniard Fuentes, a hugely successful former synchronised swimmer with four Olympic, 16 world championship and 11 European championship medals to her name, is the US’s senior national team head coach.

Anita Alvarez was rusehd to hosptial following the incident

“She only had water in her lungs, once she started breathing again everything was OK,” said Fuentes. “It felt like a whole hour.

“She wasn’t breathing ... I went as quickly as I could, as if it were an Olympic final.”

Guardian Service