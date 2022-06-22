Rhasidat Adeleke set for Irish return at National Championships

Ireland’s newest track star Rhasidat Adeleke makes her return to race on Irish soil this weekend at the Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships.

The 150th edition of the event takes place at Morton Stadium on June 25/26.

Adeleke will be the main attraction as Irish athletics fans will be keen to see whether she can add the national 100m record to the national records she recently broke at 60m, 200m, 300m, and 400m.

The Tallaght sprinter, who powered to 100m and 200m gold at the European U20 Championships last summer, has had a breakthrough year in 2022.

She twice broke the Irish 60m record indoors, clocking 7.17 at the NCAA Indoor Championships, where she reached the final.

In January, her 36.87-second clocking for 300m broke Karen Shinkins’ Irish record, which had stood for 21 years, while in April, Adeleke clocked 22.59 for 200m to lower her own national record.

In May she broke the Irish senior women’s 400m record at the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock, Texas, clocking 50.70.

The majority of Ireland’s Tokyo Olympians will be competing including Thomas Barr (400mH), Sarah Lavin (100mH), Louise Shanahan (800m), Sarah Healy (UCD AC), Michelle Finn (3000mSC), Marcus Lawler (200m & 400m), Mark English (800m), David Kenny (10,000mWalk), Phil Healy (400m), Sophie Becker (400m), Christopher O’Donnell (400m) and Fionnuala McCormack (5000m).

Several other Irish records could be under threat this weekend.

The women’s 400m will see Ireland’s fastest women take to the start line. Phil Healy (Bandon AC), Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC), Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC), and Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC) move from Irish 4x400m teammates to rivals through the heats on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s final at 7:45pm.

Healy has clocked a season best of 51.82 just 0.01 faster than Becker’s recent PB.

2022 World Indoor Championship Finalist and Olympian Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) set a new PB of 12.93 in Spain last week. She goes in the 100m Hurdles on Saturday at 3pm.

Darragh McElhinney (UCD AC), who broke John Treacy’s Irish U23 record in May, will be one of the main contenders for the Men’s 5000m final.

The action gets underway from 1.30pm on Saturday, with a second helping taking place on Sunday from 1pm.

Both days of the competition will be streamed on the Athletics Ireland YouTube Channel. RTÉ will be covering the Championships on Radio 1 throughout both days and RTÉ1 Live television coverage from 6:05pm-8:30pm on Sunday.