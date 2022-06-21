St. Mary's Basketball Club committee respond to 'inaccuracies' in Super League squad statement 

The St. Mary's Basketball Club committee has responded to 'inaccuracies' in the statement made by the Women's Super League squad, which was posted to head coach Liam Culloty's Twitter page last week.

Culloty and his squad made their 'shock and disappointment' known on the club's decision to withdraw the team from the Super League last Tuesday night.

Now, the club committee have moved to respond to the statement with one of their own, highlighting the 'inaccuracies it portrayed', while they have apologised to the players for informing them of the decision via text message.

"Unfortunately, we have had to respond to a statement released via Twitter, by Liam Culloty, the coach of our Super League ladies’ team, due to the inaccuracies it portrayed.

"St. Mary’s basketball club is very supportive of our women’s teams, including our Super League ladies’ team and what they have achieved over the years. The club fully supported the team during the division one term and in the promotion to Super League. St. Mary’s were proud to be back playing at the top level. Players were, as they have always been by the club, looked after financially for any out-of-pocket expenses related to their travel to games.

"Contrary to what is being portrayed by the statement on Twitter, St. Mary’s is a local club and not a county set up i.e. not a Kerry team. It would appear from reading the statement that the coach had an ambition for this to be a Kerry set up, yet this was something that was never brought up for discussion with St. Mary’s club who were financing the team. St. Mary’s ambition is to provide an outlet for its girls and boys of all ages to play basketball and where possible, to play at the highest level."

The committee addressed the issue the coach had with how he and his team were informed about the Super League withdrawal, noting that it was not the right course of action and that they have since apologised to the players.

"A phone call to the coach to inform him of the decision that had been made not to continue in Super League was placed on Friday 10/06/22. The call went unanswered and was not returned, due to the approaching Basketball Ireland deadline a text message was then sent. However, prior to this, the coach had been aware and involved in discussions and several club meetings were held around the issue.

"The club does regret that players were made aware of the decision by text message. The message thanked players for their dedication over the years and apologised that players were not being met in person. A committee member also phoned all players the following day.

"Team members have since been contacted again, apologised to for being told by text and have been given the opportunity to meet face to face if they wish."

The members of the committee say that they are ambitious and will now look to build for their return to competing at the highest level.

"This club is ambitious, we aim for the highest level but when it is not possible to compete, we take a break to regroup and build for our return."

Full St Mary's Basketball Club committee statement: