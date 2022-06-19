Joy for Josh Moffett as he comes to the fore on final day to win Donegal Rally 

The 50th anniversary Joule Donegal International Rally served up more drama than many of its previous classic events and from holding fourth at the beginning of the final leg, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) came through to claim their inaugural victory in the most special of events.

Indeed, it was very much a Moffett affair as his older brother Sam along with his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty brought their Fiesta WRC home in second spot - 46.7 seconds behind and 2.4 seconds ahead of Welsh aces Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5).

Amazingly, both Moffetts and Evans were not at the forefront on Saturday where Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) and Welshman Matt Edwards (Citroen C3) continued their battle for supremacy. Devine only lost 0.2 of a second to Edwards on the day’s opening stage (Carnhill) and went on to dominate the classics, Fanad Head and Knockalla, gleaming an astonishing 19.8 seconds on the latter from Edwards to stretch his lead to 27.7 seconds.

However, Devine’s car lost some boost and Edwards, who had a slight half spin on the second run through Knockalla, cut the deficit to 15.9 seconds.

Back at the Letterkenny service park, Devine’s engineers restored his Polo to full power and with marginal gains on the day’s final pair stages he annexed an overnight lead of 17.7 seconds. While Fisher remained in third - some 29.1 seconds further behind - a high speed moment on S.S. 10 almost ended his rally, it affected his confidence especially as Josh Moffett had closed to within 0.1 of a second only to overshot on S.S. 13 and end the day 5.1 seconds behind his rival.

Meanwhile, Sam Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) was untroubled as he reeled in Welsh driver Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi) on S.S.14 to slot into fifth.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Fiesta WRC) was seventh with another Donegal driver Kevin Gallagher (Darrian T90) heading the two-wheel drive contingent.

Drama unfolded on yesterday’s opening pair of stages where the leading duo both crashed out. Devine’s demise came on the day’s opening stage when he left his braking too late and clouted a chicane at high speed and retired shortly after.

New leader Edwards was 19.2 seconds ahead of Josh Moffett, who was best through S.S. 15. Almost unbelievably, Edwards crashed just some 800 metres after starting the next stage that was subsequently stopped leaving Moffett become the third different leader of the day to begin the final loop of three stages a mere second ahead of Fisher.

There was time for more drama when Fisher lost brakes and punctured on the penultimate stage to slip 51.1 seconds behind. Then on the final stage as Josh clinched victory, Sam made it a Moffett 1-2 with Evans taking third. Local driver Declan Boyle (Fiesta WRC) picked up his pace after sorting suspension woes to claim fourth. The unlucky Fisher finished fifth and Fermanagh’s Garry Jennings (Ford Fiesta R5) was sixth and ahead of top two wheel drive exponent Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher (Darrian GTR90).

Joule Donegal International Rally (Round 5, Acesigns Irish Tarmac Rally Championship) Letterkenny

1. J. Moffett/A. Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) 2h. 05m. 26.0s;

2. S. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Ford Fiesta WRC)+46.7s;

3. M. Evans/J. Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5)+49.1s;

4. D. Boyle/J. O'Reilly (Ford Fiesta WRC)+ 57.4s;

5. A. Fisher/G. Noble (VW Polo GTi R5)+1m. 10.2s;

6. G. Jennings/R. Kennedy (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 18.7s;

7. K. Gallagher/R. Moore (Darrian T90GTR)+ 2m. 31.0s;

8. D. Kelly/D. O'Sullivan (Ford Fiesta R5)+3m. 22.5s;

9. J. Stafford/T. Scallan (Darrian T90 GTR)+3m. 31.8s;

10. D. Gallagher/D. Heena (Toyota Starlet)+4m. 18.1s.