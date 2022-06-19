Carroll delivers as Ireland defeat world number ten Japan ny narrowest of margins 

Ireland 1 (N Carroll) Japan 0

Naomi Carroll’s sixth minute penalty corner goal earned Ireland a victory over world number 10 side Japan on day two of the SoftCo Series at Belfield this week.

It was a positive performance from the new look side as they controlled the tie from start to finish with Carroll getting a delicate touch for the only of the game, using her quick reactions to see off the chance.

Ireland did create a number of other chances but were not able to get the final touch but this was a hugely encouraging performance on the final lead into July’s World Cup.

As if to emphasise the current changing of the guard, recent retirees Shirley McCay, Hannah Matthews, Grace O’Flanagan, Lizzie Holden and Nicci Daly - amassing a combined 915 caps - were presented with mementoes for their incredible careers at half-time.

The win reversed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat in which Ireland had the upperhand in general play in quarters one and three but were not able to snag the goals required.

Japan, meanwhile, struck twice in the closing quarter with more clinical attacks and it is something coach Sean Dancer is keen to get in place.

“I thought we played really well today and certainly dominated the game,” said coach Sean Dancer. “We are working hard on some of the decision-making and shot selection but it will click.” Dancer’s side are back in action on Wednesday in game three of the series at 5pm.

Earlier in the day, the Irish Under-23 selection was undone 4-1 by India in the Uniphar Five Nations tournament which also runs throughout the week at Belfield.

The Junior Green Army were well in the contest at half-time with Cork Harlequins’ Leah O’Shea on the mark but the Indians were accurate on the counter-attack to pull clear in the second half.

Ireland are next in action on Wednesday when they meet the Junior World Cup champions, the Netherlands, before facing Ukraine on Thursday evening.

Monday’s Under-23 fixtures between USA and Ukraine (1pm) and India against the Netherlands (3pm) are free entry while all games this week are free for Ukranians in Ireland.

Elsewhere, Ali Keogh became the first Irish female to reach the 100-cap milestone to earn a golden whistle. It came in slightly bizarre circumstances as she became the first umpire to officiate two games in one day in the FIH Pro League.

She took charge of the women’s game between England and Belgium and was due to sit in as a reserve for the men’s game which followed on court.

However, an injury to Paul Walker saw her step in and oversee her second fixture of the day, a 5-0 win for Belgium.

Ireland: L Murphy, S McAuley, Z Malseed, M Carey, R Upton, S Hawkshaw, K Mullan, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Perdue, E Curran.

Subs: N Carroll, C Beggs, K McKee, E Getty, S O’Brien, D Duke, C Hamill, A McFerran