Carroll delivers as Ireland defeat world number ten Japan ny narrowest of margins 

Naomi Carroll’s sixth minute penalty corner goal earned Ireland a victory over world number 10 side Japan on day two of the SoftCo Series at Belfield this week.
Carroll delivers as Ireland defeat world number ten Japan ny narrowest of margins 

Zara Malseed. Irish Hockey Photographers

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 18:39
Stephen Findlater

Ireland 1 (N Carroll) Japan 0 

Naomi Carroll’s sixth minute penalty corner goal earned Ireland a victory over world number 10 side Japan on day two of the SoftCo Series at Belfield this week.

It was a positive performance from the new look side as they controlled the tie from start to finish with Carroll getting a delicate touch for the only of the game, using her quick reactions to see off the chance.

Ireland did create a number of other chances but were not able to get the final touch but this was a hugely encouraging performance on the final lead into July’s World Cup.

As if to emphasise the current changing of the guard, recent retirees Shirley McCay, Hannah Matthews, Grace O’Flanagan, Lizzie Holden and Nicci Daly - amassing a combined 915 caps - were presented with mementoes for their incredible careers at half-time.

The win reversed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat in which Ireland had the upperhand in general play in quarters one and three but were not able to snag the goals required.

Japan, meanwhile, struck twice in the closing quarter with more clinical attacks and it is something coach Sean Dancer is keen to get in place.

“I thought we played really well today and certainly dominated the game,” said coach Sean Dancer. “We are working hard on some of the decision-making and shot selection but it will click.” Dancer’s side are back in action on Wednesday in game three of the series at 5pm.

Earlier in the day, the Irish Under-23 selection was undone 4-1 by India in the Uniphar Five Nations tournament which also runs throughout the week at Belfield.

The Junior Green Army were well in the contest at half-time with Cork Harlequins’ Leah O’Shea on the mark but the Indians were accurate on the counter-attack to pull clear in the second half.

Ireland are next in action on Wednesday when they meet the Junior World Cup champions, the Netherlands, before facing Ukraine on Thursday evening.

Monday’s Under-23 fixtures between USA and Ukraine (1pm) and India against the Netherlands (3pm) are free entry while all games this week are free for Ukranians in Ireland.

Elsewhere, Ali Keogh became the first Irish female to reach the 100-cap milestone to earn a golden whistle. It came in slightly bizarre circumstances as she became the first umpire to officiate two games in one day in the FIH Pro League.

She took charge of the women’s game between England and Belgium and was due to sit in as a reserve for the men’s game which followed on court.

However, an injury to Paul Walker saw her step in and oversee her second fixture of the day, a 5-0 win for Belgium.

Ireland: L Murphy, S McAuley, Z Malseed, M Carey, R Upton, S Hawkshaw, K Mullan, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Perdue, E Curran.

Subs: N Carroll, C Beggs, K McKee, E Getty, S O’Brien, D Duke, C Hamill, A McFerran

More in this section

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Anthony Joshua to face Oleksandr Usyk in rematch on August 20 in Saudi Arabia
Title IX Culture Divide Transgender swimmers barred from female events if they went through male puberty
Daire Feeley wins Ras Taillteann to bridge 14-year gap since last Irish winner  Daire Feeley wins Ras Taillteann to bridge 14-year gap since last Irish winner 
<p>Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in their Hyundai i20 R5 compete during day two of the Joule Donegal International Rally at Letterkenny in Donegal. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile</p>

Joy for Josh Moffett as he comes to the fore on final day to win Donegal Rally 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up