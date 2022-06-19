Transgender swimmers barred from female events if they went through male puberty

Swimming’s world governing body FINA has voted to ban athletes who have gone through male puberty from racing in women’s events.
Transgender swimmers barred from female events if they went through male puberty
Lia Thomas will be ineligible to compete in the women’s category with immediate effect (John Bazemore/AP)
Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 17:53
Mark Staniforth

Swimming’s world governing body FINA has voted to ban athletes who have gone through male puberty from racing in women’s events.

In addition, FINA will set up a working group with a view to establishing an open competition category, open to athletes “without regard to their sex, their legal gender, or their gender identity”.

The sport’s new gender inclusion policy was passed by more than 70 per cent of member federations at an extraordinary congress during the ongoing World Championships in Budapest.

FINA president Husain Al-Musallam said: “We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness at our events, especially the women’s category at FINA competitions.”

FINA’s 34-page policy document clarifies that male-to-female transgender athletes are still eligible to compete in the women’s category “provided they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 [which marks the start of physical development], or before age 12, whichever is later”.

The move means Lia Thomas, who in March became the first transgender swimmer to win a major US national college title, will be ineligible to compete in the women’s category with immediate effect.

FINA’s announcement comes two weeks after cycling’s governing body, the UCI, voted to double the period of time before a rider transitioning from male to female can compete.

More in this section

cinch Championships - Day Seven - The Queen's Club Matteo Berrettini joins star-studded list by retaining Queen’s title
Irish rowers secure impressive medal haul at World Cup II in Poznan Irish rowers secure impressive medal haul at World Cup II in Poznan
Griffin and Fitzgerald prosper in Munster Senior Open at Sunday's Well  Griffin and Fitzgerald prosper in Munster Senior Open at Sunday's Well 
FINAPlace: UK
<p>Oversall winner Daire Feeley of the Cork All Human/Velo Revolution team celebrates after the finish</p>

Daire Feeley wins Ras Taillteann to bridge 14-year gap since last Irish winner 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up