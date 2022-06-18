Devine and Edwards continue their spectacular duel in Donegal

Derry’s Callum Devine and Welshman Matt Edwards continued their fascinating duel during today’s second leg of the Joule Donegal International Rally. The day’s eight stages saw Devine in his VW Polo GTi R5 extend his advantage over the Citroen C3 of Edwards to 17.7 seconds. Meanwhile, Fermanagh’s Alastair Fisher (VW Polo GTi R5) completed an unchanged top three.

There were eight stages on the menu today – runs over Carnhill, Fanad Head and Knockalla.

Devine began with a 5.8 seconds advantage and added a fraction of a second from the day’s opener. On the classic Fanad Head, Edwards clawed back 2.3 seconds but Devine reigned supreme on the first run of Knockalla where he went 19.8 seconds faster than his rival and extended his lead to 27.7 seconds, the biggest margin since the event began yesterday.

On the repeat loop, Devine reckoned his VW Polo was down on power, Edwards, who expressed great satisfaction when he punched in the best time on the second run over Knockalla, arrived at the day’s final service in Letterkenny having cut the deficit to 15.9 seconds.

Following service and with his Polo fully restored, Devine was best on the day’s final pair of stages and takes a 17.7 second lad into tomorrow’s final leg of six stages.

Fisher maintains third – 29.1 seconds further behind, he survived a major moment on Stage 10 and ended the day four seconds ahead of the Hyundai of Josh Moffett, who had closed to within a tenth of a second only to overshoot a junction on Stage 13. He is fourth ahead of the Fiesta WRC of his brother Sam with Welsh driver Meirion Evans in a VW Polo GTi rounding out the top.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Fiesta WRC) lies seventh from the top two-wheel drive competitor, Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher (Darrian T90) with Fermanagh’s Garry Jennings (Fiesta R5) and Wexford’s James Stafford (Darian T90) completing the top ten.