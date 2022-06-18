Devine and Edwards continue their spectacular duel in Donegal

Devine in his VW Polo GTi R5 extend his advantage over the Citroen C3 of Edwards to 17.7 seconds. Fermanagh’s Alastair Fisher completed an unchanged top three
Devine and Edwards continue their spectacular duel in Donegal

Flying it: Richard Moffett and Darragh Kelly in their Toyota Starlet RWD compete during day two of the Joule Donegal International Rally at Letterkenny in Donegal. Pic: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 19:59
Martin Walsh

Derry’s Callum Devine and Welshman Matt Edwards continued their fascinating duel during today’s second leg of the Joule Donegal International Rally. The day’s eight stages saw Devine in his VW Polo GTi R5 extend his advantage over the Citroen C3 of Edwards to 17.7 seconds. Meanwhile, Fermanagh’s Alastair Fisher (VW Polo GTi R5) completed an unchanged top three.

There were eight stages on the menu today – runs over Carnhill, Fanad Head and Knockalla.

Devine began with a 5.8 seconds advantage and added a fraction of a second from the day’s opener. On the classic Fanad Head, Edwards clawed back 2.3 seconds but Devine reigned supreme on the first run of Knockalla where he went 19.8 seconds faster than his rival and extended his lead to 27.7 seconds, the biggest margin since the event began yesterday.

On the repeat loop, Devine reckoned his VW Polo was down on power, Edwards, who expressed great satisfaction when he punched in the best time on the second run over Knockalla, arrived at the day’s final service in Letterkenny having cut the deficit to 15.9 seconds.

Following service and with his Polo fully restored, Devine was best on the day’s final pair of stages and takes a 17.7 second lad into tomorrow’s final leg of six stages.

Fisher maintains third – 29.1 seconds further behind, he survived a major moment on Stage 10 and ended the day four seconds ahead of the Hyundai of Josh Moffett, who had closed to within a tenth of a second only to overshoot a junction on Stage 13. He is fourth ahead of the Fiesta WRC of his brother Sam with Welsh driver Meirion Evans in a VW Polo GTi rounding out the top.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Fiesta WRC) lies seventh from the top two-wheel drive competitor, Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher (Darrian T90) with Fermanagh’s Garry Jennings (Fiesta R5) and Wexford’s James Stafford (Darian T90) completing the top ten.

More in this section

Townsend scorches to brilliant sprint win as Feeley leads into final day of Rás Townsend scorches to brilliant sprint win as Feeley leads into final day of Rás
Naomi Osaka File Photo Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon with Achilles injury
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race - Yas Marina Circuit Max Verstappen fastest in first practice for Canadian Grand Prix
<p>Silver linings: Ellen Keane of Ireland with her silver medal after the final of the 100m breaststroke SB8 class on day seven of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships at the Complexo de Piscinas Olímpicas do Funchal in Madeira, Portugal. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile</p>

Keane takes silver and bronze for Turner at worlds in Madeira

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up