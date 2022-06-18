Keane shows her class to battle back for world silver in Madeira

Ellen Keane showed all of her experience to stage a dramatic comeback over the final 50 metres of her SB8 100m Breaststroke Final to clinch a silver medal in an incredibly competitive World Championships Final in Madeira.
Keane, who qualified in first place for the final raced out of lane 4 and she took over a second off that morning time to win her silver medal. Her battle with Spain’s Dmytriv Dmytriv was contest right up until the final stroke as Keane finished just 8 tenths of a second behind the Spaniard and less than seven tenths of a second ahead of Katarina Roxon from Canada.
Speaking after the race Keane said: “Coming here I just wanted to do my best, the fastest I’ve swam all year was a 1:26, I wasn’t even expecting to go a 1:22 and I’m delighted with that.”
Elsewhere Róisín Ní Riain lost out by the narrowest of margins in a breath-taking Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM13 Final. The Limerick native was within two hundredths of a second of clinching a third bronze medal in Madeira.
Ní Riain and the USA swimmer, Gia Pergolini, were too close to separate from the very beginning of the race but with just 50 metres to go Róisín finally got herself ahead of the American swimmer only to see that lead change hands once more within reach of the end of the race.
American swimmer, Colleen Young, took the gold medal with Italian, Gilli Carlotti separating the two Americans in second place. Ní Riain recorded a time of 2:31.89 which was just outside the bronze medal time of 2:31.75.
Speaking after the race a disappointed Ní Riain said “You know, I didn’t have that many expectations of medals, so to come away with two medals I am very pleased with that.”