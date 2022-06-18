Keane shows her class to battle back for world silver in Madeira

Ellen Keane showed all of her experience to stage a dramatic comeback over the final 50 metres of her SB8 100m Breaststroke Final to clinch a silver medal in an incredibly competitive World Championships Final in Madeira.

Keane, who qualified in first place for the final raced out of lane 4 and she took over a second off that morning time to win her silver medal. Her battle with Spain’s Dmytriv Dmytriv was contest right up until the final stroke as Keane finished just 8 tenths of a second behind the Spaniard and less than seven tenths of a second ahead of Katarina Roxon from Canada.