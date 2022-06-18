Townsend scorches to brilliant sprint win as Feeley leads into final day of Rás

There was more joy for the Irish at Ras Tailteann today as road captain for the national team Rory Townsend scorched to a brilliant bunch sprint win while Daire Feeley retained the race leader's yellow jersey heading into the tomorrow's final stage.

Townsend, an established Irish international, has gone close a few times this week but finally managed to get his hands in the air today at the end of a ferociously fast fourth stage from Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare to Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath.

The 26-year old was born and raised in the UK but qualifies to ride for Ireland through his father David from Lemybrien, Co. Waterford who emigrated to London in the 70's.

He has represented Ireland at elite level but today marked his first ever win at Ras Tailteann as he edged rising star Odhran Doogan (Orwell Wheelers) and Matteo Cigala (Carlow Dan Morrisey) after 154 kilometres of aggressive action.

Indeed, the pace was relentless from the drop of the flag and with a strong tailwind in the opening part of the race, the riders had an average speed of 50kph for the first 90 kilometres.

The wind direction changed to a crosswind as they approached Athlone and that forced a bit of a shuffle, with several riders being caught behind splits in the peloton as rider after rider tried to force a cohesive breakaway.

Feeley was chief among the aggressors and, with the help of his Cork All-Human/VeloRevolution teammates Richard Maes, Timmy O'Regan, Mark Dowling and Vladislav Evseev, they were equal to anything thrown at them.

So good was Feeley feeling that he managed to infiltrate a couple of moves himself, only for those to be shut down.

Another to impress on the stage was 20-year old Kevin McCambridge (Trinity Racing) who made a fine fist of a solo attempt and pulled out a gap of around 30 seconds only to be reeled in.

The flatter course was always lending to a bunch gallop and with Townsend so capable in the sprints - and well-placed in fourth overall, it was the men in green who did much of the driving in an effort to bring the race to a mass dash for the line.

Their quick man might have been under some pressure to deliver their second win of the week after Adam Ward took stage honours yesterday and he did just that in fine style.

Today's results - with all of the big favorites finishing on the same time - means it's all delicately poised heading into tomorrow's 135-kilometre final run to the coastal town of Blackrock, Co. Louth.

Feeley has 51 seconds on Louis Sutton (Brocar Ale), with Ward a further 15 seconds down, and Townsend 23 seconds behind him.

There are two categorsied climbs in quick succession around the midway point, and on exposed roads with the forecast suggesting a cross-tailwind for much of the afternoon, it should be a proper nerve shredder.

The flag drops from the main street in Kinnegad at midday, and the riders should be in Blackrock a little before 3pm.