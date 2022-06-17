Pulsating duel between Devine and Edwards leaves Derry man with narrow lead in Donegal

Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) and Welsh ace Matt Edwards (Citroen C3) waged a superb battle through the six stages of this opening leg of the Joule Donegal International Rally where Devine holds a 5.8 second lead over Edwards. Fermanagh’s Alastair Fisher (VW Polo GTi R5) is a further 29.1 seconds behind in third.
Throngs of spectators lined the three stage loop between Manorcunnigham and Buncranna. On the opening 15.31km stage Devine snatched a 7.5 second lead over triple British rally champion Edwards with Tarmac championship leader Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) 6.8 seconds further adrift. Devine added just fractions of a second from the remaining stages of the loop as Edwards tweaked the settings of the Darren Gass hired Citroen C3.
On the first stage following the Letterkenny service he broke Devine’s streak of fastest stage times albeit his gain was a mere tenth of a second. Devine was best through S.S. 5 but only gained four tenths of a second as the intensity continued.
Edwards made a statement of intent when he was quickest (by 2.9 seconds) on the day’s final stage to cut the deficit to 5.8 seconds and remarked that the tweaks made to the Citroen were beneficial.
Third-placed Fisher admitted his performance was not at the cutting edge but he was still best of the rest as Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) made up for an incorrect tyre choice on the opening loop to move into fourth followed by Welshman Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) raising his pace after a slow start.
Top seed Sam Moffett (Fiesta WRC) was also caught on wrong tyres for the morning loop, he holds sixth from the similar car of local ace Declan Boyle.
There are eight stages Saturday and six more on Sunday.