Pulsating duel between Devine and Edwards leaves Derry man with narrow lead in Donegal

Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) and Welsh ace Matt Edwards (Citroen C3) waged a superb battle through the six stages of this opening leg of the Joule Donegal International Rally where Devine holds a 5.8 second lead over Edwards. Fermanagh’s Alastair Fisher (VW Polo GTi R5) is a further 29.1 seconds behind in third.

Throngs of spectators lined the three stage loop between Manorcunnigham and Buncranna. On the opening 15.31km stage Devine snatched a 7.5 second lead over triple British rally champion Edwards with Tarmac championship leader Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) 6.8 seconds further adrift. Devine added just fractions of a second from the remaining stages of the loop as Edwards tweaked the settings of the Darren Gass hired Citroen C3.