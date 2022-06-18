Feeley lays down the gauntlet as he takes Ras Tailteann Yellow Jersey 

Daire Feeley has laid down the gauntlet to all challengers at Ras Tailteann after a swashbuckling performance on today´s brutal third stage from Newcastle West, Co. Limerick to Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare.

The 25-year-old Roscommon man was second on the stage to Adam Ward of the Irish National Team but the time gained on those closest to him on General Classification was enough to see him catapulted into the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.

He´s now 51 seconds clear of overnight race leader Louis Sutton (Brocar Ale) with Ward climbing 46 places on GC to third, just 15 seconds behind Feeley.

It all makes for a fascinating weekend of racing with back-to-back stages today and tomorrow.

For Feeley, it was a lifetime dream fulfilled, but he´s keen to stress there is a long way to go yet.

“I remember watching the race as a young lad, the riders coming into my home town of Roscommon and I saying to myself ´I'd love to ride that race one day´. So to be wearing the jersey now is a bit surreal.

“The goal was to get the (yellow) jersey all along and try win the race overall, but to have it now, I don't know what to say. I'm lost for words, it's a fantastic feeling.” Feeley imposed himself on Thursday´s second stage to Castleisland when he took a fine sixth place to move up to eighth overall within striking distance of Sutton.

He´s a rider who epitomises the strategy of attack being the best form of defence and it wasn´t long after the flag dropped yesterday that he was in the one and only significant move of the day.

In that escape with him were James McKay (Cycling Sheffield), Josh Housley (Spirit BSS), Joseph Rees (Spirit BSS), Darnell Moore (Cycling Ulster), Conor Hennebry (Carlow Dan Morrissey), Devin Shortt (Carlow Dan Morrissey), Luke Smith (Moynalty CC) and the aforementioned Ward.

They managed to pull out a gap of almost four minutes at one point, and with most of the main teams represented, they knew it was going all the way to the line if they co-operated.

Ward was among the main aggressors and it was one of his surges that splintered the group and dragged Feeley clear.

“Sometimes during the winter when you’re putting in the hours out training in the cold and the wet and the rain and you’re wondering ´is this really worth it?´ It's days like this when you realise those long hacks are worth it,” said Ward afterwards.

“The gap started going out and out and at one stage we had four minutes. Everyone knew this (break) was going to the line if we put our heads down.

“I looked at the profile the night before, the last 30k to the finish were really hard, hard roads and after around 140k I sort of attacked and got clear with Daire. He obviously had interest in riding because he was on for the overall if we smashed it to the finish line.” It was a dream coalition as they both stood to profit handsomely. And as soon as Feeley knew he was taking the yellow jersey, he was less concerned with saving himself for a sprint.

“I was giving Daire a couple of big turns early on and the closer we got to home he started getting a bit stronger.

“I think we both had our own interests in what we wanted to get out of the stage, and what we want to get out of the race. There was no pre-planned agreement, it was all made out on the road.” Feeley emptied the tank and didn´t contest the sprint, which allowed Ward get his hands up for a career-best result.

Luke Smith (Moynalty CC) took a brilliant third to jump up to sixth overall while Ward´s teammate Rory Townsend and Wednesday´s stage winner Matt Teggart (Cycling Ulster) are all very much still in contention, hovering in the top six.

Today´s stage is a relatively easier day at just 154 kilometres and with no categorised climbs a bunch sprint is the expected outcome.