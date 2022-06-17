Former camogie star Perdue named in hockey World Cup squad

UCC’s Caoimhe Perdue will make her long awaited international debut on the biggest stage as she was one of five uncapped players included in Sean Dancer’s Irish women’s World Cup squad.

The former Tipp camogie senior panelist has been part of the setup for well over a year, playing over a dozen uncapped internationals in between captaining Ireland at the Junior World Cup.

But she will get her first formal cap in front of a full house against the world number one Netherlands on July 2nd at the Wagener Stadium.

She will be joined in the Irish panel for the event by fellow Under-21 stars Christina Hamill and Siofra O’Brien while Katie McKee and Charlotte Beggs are also in line for debuts.

At the other end of the spectrum, the side features five players from the groundbreaking 2018 run to the World Cup final with Katie Mullan reprising her role as captain.

Ayeisha McFerran was named goalkeeper of the tournament in London and they are among the leaders in the group along with Lena Tice, Róisín Upton and Deirdre Duke.

“The team are excited about our progress and the opportunities that lie ahead over the next month, and know that anything is possible at a World Cup,” Dancer said of the selection.

“Our entire group, players and staff have been working extremely hard over the last month, on the basics that a new group has to do. This has been a tough but a very enjoyable period.” Ireland start off on July 2nd against the hosts and current world number one side, the Netherlands, with the 9,500-strong venue already sold out.

Next on the agenda is a July 5th date against tournament debutantes Chile (world rank: 17) before concluding the group stage on July 6th against Germany (world rank: 5).

Top spot in the group advances direct to the quarter-final stage with the second and third place nations, facing an extra game to reach that stage in the crossover playoffs. Fourth in the group will go into the 9th to 16th place playoffs.

Ireland’s initial run of fixtures take place in Amsterdam and if they can emulate their 2018 run, the semi-final and final will be played in Terrassa, Spain.

The side conclude their preparations for the World Cup at Belfield this week with the SoftCo Series with Ireland taking on Japan four times. The first game is on Saturday, June 18th (4pm) with the subsequent games on Sunday, June 19th (4pm), Wednesday, June 22nd (5pm) and Thursday, June 23rd (7pm).

The series runs parallel to the Uniphar Under-23 Five Nations tournament.

Ireland senior women’s team for the World Cup; July 1st to 17th in Amstedram, Netherlands and Terrassa, Spain (club, caps): Ayeisha McFerran (goalkeeper, SV Kampong (NED), 113); Elizabeth Murphy (goalkeeper, Loreto, 13); Caoimhe Perdue (UCC, 0); Charlotte Beggs (Ulster Elks, 0); Christina Hamill (Loreto, 0); Deirdre Duke (Old Alex, 154 ); Ellen Curran (Pembroke, 27); Erin Getty (Queen’s, 11); Hannah McLoughlin (UCD, 26); Katie McKee (Pegasus, 0); Katie Mullan (captain, Ballymoney, 206); Lena Tice (Old Alex, 122); Michelle Carey (UCD, 10); Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute, 121); Roisin Upton (vice-captain, Catholic Institute, 89); Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union, 46); Sarah McAuley (UCD, 9); Sarah Torrans (Loreto, 33); Siofra O’Brien (Loreto, 0); Zara Malseed (Ards, 7).