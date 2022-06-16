Sutton stuns home hopes as British rider takes solo victory on Day 2 of Rás

Ras Tailteann threw up a major surprise on Thursday when unknown British rider Louis Sutton scalped a number of more established men to claim a memorable solo victory into Castleisland.

The 20-year old from St Albans outside London, riding for Spanish amateur outfit Brocar Ale, jumped clear of a powerful four-man move late in the 154-kilometre stage from Horse and Jockey and pressed on alone all the way to the line.

He was closely tracked by William Perrett (Spellman Dublin Port) with Michael Chadwick (Britain Embark-Bikestrong) rounding out the stage podium in third.

The result also means Matt Teggart (Cycling Ulster) was relieved of the yellow jersey after his opening day victory on Wednesday. Not that he was overly concerned by that development.

“Honestly, that is not a bad day at all; a decent stage placing, the green jersey, and I'm still in contention for yellow," he said. “I don't think it's a bad thing to be honest to lose the jersey, as long as I can get it back before Sunday.

“There is a lot of racing to be done yet. It takes the pressure off me and the team (not being in yellow)."

And also nudging himself further up the General Classification was one of the strongest riders on the domestic front, Daire Feeley of Cork All Human/VeloRevolution, who put in another tremendous shift.

Feeley has been the country's top amateur rider for a few years now, easily topping Cycling Ireland's A1 rankings in 2021 but the one major blot on his copybook is a stage win at the Ras.

He went about it the right way yesterday when he forged his way into the day's 18-rider breakaway that held a maximum gap of around 1'25” at the midway point of the race.

In that break were a number of the country's top domestic riders including Paul Kennedy (Clare Burren CC), Odhran Doogan (Dublin Orwell), Paul Antoine Hagan (Team Ireland), Gareth O’Neill (Cycling Ulster), Darragh McCarter (Spellman Dublin Port) and Richard Maes (Cork All Human-VeloRevolution).

The latter was in an original move of six riders which later swelled to 18 when teammate Feeley helped drag a clutch of riders across to him.

And as Maes started the day fourth overall at two seconds, it meant he was the virtual yellow jersey leader 'on the road'.

“I felt very good today,” said Killarney man Maes. “I knew I was fourth overall starting the stage and I was only two seconds down, so I told the team I would try to get into virtual yellow on the road.

“The reality of it is I wasn't going to take yellow. I just wanted to tick the box of getting into virtual yellow and put in a big ride.” Which is exactly what he did.

“Initially there were six of us away; I bridged across to a four man break with Odhran Doogan and then Feeley came across with 12 guys. It just felt good to get up the road at the Ras. The commissaire John Breen came up to me in the car and verified that I was the yellow jersey leader on the road and I got goosebumps for a split second.

“It was always something I wanted to do too, a bucket list kind of a tick box exercise.”

Maes knew if the group went all the way to the line he would in fact wear the yellow jersey, but under a ferocious pace and two categorised climbs to come yet, he knew the thought was fanciful.

“It was great when Feeley came across,” he recalled. “I knew he would be active in the break and really help drive it. It added more strength having him there.

“Feeley and myself did a lot of the pulling, but the other lads knew I was virtual yellow on the road so they made sure I contributed and didn't get a ´free´ spin to the line.”

Maes, to his credit, relayed to the stronger Feeley he wasn't feeling too hot and on an uncategorised climb coming out of Ballydesmond, the latter pushed on at Maes' request, splintering the group and four went clear. It put Maes out the back, but gave Feeley a fighting chance of a stage win.

Chased by a quintet from behind featuring Adam Ward (Team Ireland), George Kimber (Britain Spirit BSS), Stefan Appelman (Netherlands West Frisia), Conor Hennebry (Carlow Dan Morrissey) and Devin Shortt (Carlow Dan Morrissey) the leading four couldn't hang around.

And sensing they would be caught from behind, young Sutton blasted clear in impressive style.

The youngster is still recovering from the broken collarbone he sustained nine weeks ago, but held on all the way to the line with time to celebrate a breakthrough win.

Friday's 172-kilometre leg is the Queen stage of this year's shortened five-day contest and takes the riders from Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick north to Lisdoonvarna via the Burren.

It's mainly a flat day, but on exposed roads and two categorised climbs in the final 25 kilometres more fireworks are expected.