Callum Devine: Donegal is the one we all want to win 

Unusually, the four major contenders in the Acesigns Irish Tarmac Rally Championship have yet to claim victory in the Letterkenny based Joule Donegal International Rally, the fifth round of the series, that celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend with a stellar entry.

What began as a relatively ordinary rally based out of Rosapenna in 1972 has, through the decades, transformed itself into the event that every driver wants to win.

From his dramatic final stage victory in Killarney, Derry ace Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) is well aware of the challenge.

“One look at the entry and you can see there are so many capable of winning, it will be a tough one for sure.”

Devine has spent most of the last two seasons competing in the European Rally Championship, but Donegal (and the Tarmac series) are now very much on his radar.

“Yes, it’s the one we all want to win. I will also have to look at the championship so I suppose it’s a mixture of both. We want to score maximum points. When you put on the helmet, it’s flat out.” On his plan, “We will bed ourselves in over the first few stages, but you can’t be hanging about. There may be twenty stages, but it’s (rally) still a sprint.

"The stages aren’t that dramatically long and they are quite fast. Going by Killarney, it is very hard to get time back off these boys. I think Fanad Head will be a big stage on the Saturday.”

On a comparison of his VW Polo GTi with the Hyundai i20, Fiesta Rally2 and the Citroen C3 of the others, Devine said, “They are all pretty similar really, I think it comes down to the driver behind the wheel at the end of the day.”

Come what may after the twenty stages, ITRC leader Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) will still top the standings on Sunday evening - with 17 points for a win - the Monaghan man is currently 21 points ahead of Devine. For VW Polo GTi R5 pair Alastair Fisher and Meirion Evans, a major result is required to keep their respective title bids on the boil.

Outside of the championship quartet, the top entry features former double winner in Donegal, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett, who plans to use the Ford Fiesta WRC he drove to victory in 2019.

Local hero Declan Boyle will also steer a Fiesta WRC, the rest is dominated by R5 cars where three time British rally champion Matt Edwards is probably the most interesting, he will campaign the hired Darren Gass Citroen C3.

The constantly improving Cathan McCourt (Citroen C3) and Desi Henry (Fiesta Rally2), so dominant through the early stages of the Circuit of Ireland, should also be in the mix. Former Tarmac rally champions Fermanagh’s Garry Jennings (Ford Fiesta) and Dubliner Gareth MacHale (VW Polo GTi) are onboard right hand drive variants. Today’s (Friday) first stage starts at 11.53am.