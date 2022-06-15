St Mary's squad 'shocked and disappointed' at club's decision to pull team from Super League

St. Mary's Castleisland coach Liam Cuolloty and his squad have issued a statement, noting their 'shock and disappoint' at the decision to withdraw the senior women's team from the Women's Super League.

In a statement to coach Culloty's Twitter page, which was accompanied by a screenshot of a zoom meeting with his players, the squad conveyed their feelings on the matter.

"We felt as a group we needed to make this statement for two reasons. Firstly, the message that was released in the media over the weekend was that we did not have enough players to make up a team.

"Currently we have eight Irish players from around the county fully committed to playing Superleague and we had hoped with the addition of one or two professional players along with some of the fantastic underage talent emerging in the county that we would have a squad more than capable of competing.

"Alas, we were never given this opportunity to recruit further players to the squad."

Culloty said that he and his players were notified of the situation by text message, something they were not pleased about.

"Secondly, and most disappointingly, the message that the club were withdrawing from Superleague was delivered to both players and management via text message, with no effort made to meet the players and management informing them of the decision before it was released to the media on Saturday.

"The very least we felt we deserved was the opportunity to fight our corner and see could a solution be found to allow the team to stay in the league."

The full statement can be viewed below:

This comes as the Castleisland outfit issued a statement on Saturday last, noting the lack of numbers as the reason the club pulled the team from the Super League.

"St. Mary’s Basketball have made the difficult decision to not to compete in the Women’s Superleague next season.

"While we realise that this is disappointing news for Kerry basketball, we did not have the numbers required to make up a team. The club plans to rebuild over the next few years and will hopefully compete at national level again in the near future.

"We wish to thank our sponsor Garvey's Supervalu, our dedicated players, the coaching staff and our wonderful supporters."

The team had been competing at Division One level for the past five years, and having made the step up to Super League level last season, the loss of a team at that level in Kerry may have a negative effect on the growth of the sport in the region.