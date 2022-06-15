'We can be quite ambitious' - High-Performance Director McNamara upbeat on Paris 2024

Delivering medals on the world and Olympic stage is one of the chief aims of Athletics Ireland’s High-Performance Strategy 2022-2028, and a coach with a “track record of global success” is set to be recruited to help Irish athletes reach the next level.

Under plans laid out by the document, at least five home-based coaches will also benefit from investment this year, with that number rising to eight in 2023 and 10 in 2024.

The strategy addresses three major issues identified by the Tokyo Review, an independent report released last month that calls for better coaching structures, improved support for athletes based outside of Dublin and more transparency around athlete funding.

Global medals are the ultimate aim, along with increased podium finishes at European level. One medal is being targeted at the next two World Championships and at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Ireland had just one top-eight finish at the Tokyo Games via the mixed 4x400m.

“In terms of where we’d like to be at right now and the results in Tokyo, it’s perfectly reasonable to say we’re not where we want to be,” said Paul McNamara, Athletics Ireland’s High-Performance Director.

“But moving forward into Paris and beyond, I think it’s very, very exciting times. We can be quite ambitious.”

Getting a coach with a proven record at the top level to mentor Irish coaches is a key objective, with that role likely limited to one day a week when it’s introduced next year and the long-term goal being to develop financial capacity to turn it into a full-time position.

“We’re trying to identify individuals who have operated at the very highest level, who have delivered medals, maybe over several cycles, and who have real expertise to add,” said McNamara. “The problem is they come with a very high price tag.”

Young athletes have won a raft of medals for Ireland at underage events in recent years, but Ireland’s last global championship medal – Rob Heffernan’s world 50km race walk title in Moscow – came back in 2013.

McNamara believes the current crop can compete at the highest level if they get the right guidance and support: “We've some very talented athletes performing ahead of where one might have expected, given their age and stage of development. We have identified a medal in Paris 2024 as an objective. It may be reality-based optimism to a degree, but the performance intent is clearly stated.”

Leaning on the findings of the Tokyo Review, the strategy outlines seven pillars that range from performance investment in athletes and coaches to improved governance, with a commitment to exploring alternative revenue streams to allow for further investment.

On the subject of funding, McNamara said a performance director is “never happy” with the amount available, but he noted that despite Athletics Ireland’s high-performance allocation remaining virtually static for the coming years, it received “a 17% investment increase” from Sport Ireland when accounting for increases to athlete carding.

Volunteer coaches currently form the backbone of the high-performance structures in Irish athletics, and McNamara believes the new strategy will allow them to become a more valued and integrated presence.

“Ultimately, this is about supporting indigenous coaching talent,” he said. “Enfranchising rather than disenfranchising it.”

Enhancing the support and investment in young athletes via the Performance Pathway Programme is another key objective, with a range of training groups that have a proven record of transitioning talent to the senior ranks also set to be identified, the coaches overseeing them due to receive support. A minimum of three such groups will receive investment next year.