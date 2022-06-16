Teggart 'delighted' after opening stage Ras Tailteann win 

Matt Teggart has laid down a marker to all would-be challengers this week at Ras Tailteann after he blitzed the field to claim a brilliant opening stage win in Horse and Jockey yesterday.

The former An Post Chain Reaction rider, racing in the colours of a five-man Cycling Ulster selection this week, edged out his WiV-SunGod trade-team compatriot Rory Townsend with Matteo Cigala (Carlow Dan Morrissey) rounding out the stage podium in third.

Teggart has made no secret of his ambitions to win stages and target the overall this week, and with a yellow jersey on his back today he´ll be impossible to look beyond for the rest of the week.

“It feels class to win again,” said the 26-year old, referencing his maiden Ras victory back in 2017.

“I'm absolutely delighted to win on a stage like this where I wouldn't usually fully back myself.

“I knew I could be right up there in the top ten but I surprised myself with the speed I had at the end there.

"And to beat the likes of Rory with how quick he is, I know his level and how good he is so to pip him feels good.” Townsend will be back for more this week as he spearheads the Irish National Team for the week, but Teggart knows better than to think too far ahead.

The stage was a rapid one, helped by a tailwind for much of the stage, and with a fresh peloton eager to impress it made for a stressful afternoon.

“Nobody wanted to lose the race today, so obviously there were a lot of moves and everyone wanted to be in them so nothing was getting away,” explained Teggart of how the day went.

“I just had to be at the fore and attentive all day. We were well represented in all the moves and had Lindsay (Watson) in a dangerous-looking move there towards the end which got up to a minute and allowed us to sit back and focus on the sprint if it came back together.”

Watson was up the road and clear of the peloton alongside Dean Watson (Britain Embark Bikestrong), Nathan Kurensky (Brocar-Ale) and Ronan Killeen (Mayo Castlebar CC). They pulled out a gap of almost a minute, which was a perfect foil for Teggart behind.

“I think we rode really well. That type of finish doesn't normally suit me but it just opened up for me. I just timed my sprint well and with the headwind I just wanted to leave it late and thankfully a gap appeared for me with 150 to go and I managed to get out.” Townsend and Cigala kept Teggart honest and the latter in particular was rueful at the finish as he chases a first ever Ras stage win.

“In the sprint I was on Townsend’s wheel in the last couple of kilometres.

“It was kind of a headwind coming into the finish so I wanted to wait a little bit before getting out to launch my sprint.

“I had to brake with about 350m to go and I lost a bit of momentum but then I was coming really, really fast in the last 50 metres but not enough for the win.

“I am here for a stage win. That’s the only goal of the week, so I have four more opportunities and I will take every day as a good day for it.

“There is not a particular stage that suits me; every one is a good one and I’m also going well on the climbs over the last year so the next couple of days I’m looking forward to seeing how the body is on the uphill.” Cigala and the rest of the 175-rider peloton have a challenging run to Castleisland today which features two categorised climbs after 98 kilometres at Freemount and Crags Cave at 148 kilometres - a perfect launchpad for a late, daring assault on Teggart´s yellow jersey perhaps.