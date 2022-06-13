Is the Rás still as revered and relevant as it once was?

The 67th edition of the Rás starts on Wednesday in Tallaght with 175 riders making up 35 teams. It's the first time the race has been held since 2018 - owing to a lack of sponsorship in 2019 and a global pandemic in the interim - but it's back on the road after a four-year hiatus.

And it's in a very different place to then too.

In no order of importance, the race has lost its coveted UCI ranking so the field is not as strong as previous years, it has been shortened from eight (it used to be 10) days to five, and there isn't nearly the same level of interest from abroad.

But much has stayed the same too; it's being run on a shoestring budget by a committed band of volunteers, and the race is going back to its roots with a bigger focus on domestic riders.

Some will argue the race has lost its appeal. More will argue it has been found again.

Shane Stokes (Irish Times Cycling Journalist) and Brian Canty (Irish Examiner Cycling Journalist) discussed three key questions ahead of this year´s race.

Q1: Do we want the Ras to return to a UCI-ranked 8-day event, with limited numbers of county teams?

Shane Stokes: In the short term at least, I think there are benefits to the Rás staying as it will be this year. In other words, not a UCI-ranked event. To give some context: the race was registered on cycling’s world calendar between 2000 and the last running of the event in 2018. This caused a jump in standard due to the level of teams who were able to take part under UCI rules. There were also increased obligations for the organisers, including the need to provide accommodation for those teams. And so, there were very much pluses and minuses to the UCI ranking. There was for sure a higher standard of racing, and a bigger international profile. But there was also a greater financial burden on the race and therefore greater pressure to have the kind of sponsors who could foot that bill. Once An Post ended its sponsorship run, this made the securing of a replacement backer all the more difficult, threatening the race’s future.

Stepping away from the UCI calendar should greatly reduce costs for the organisers. And while the overall standard of teams will be somewhat lower, it should make things less arduous for the county riders.

More Irish riders will be in contention for stage wins and the overall honours, and this could increase the local and national interest in the race and boost the sponsorship search. So, there are pluses to the race being slightly smaller than before.

Is there a negative? Well, the race won’t be as hard as it was before for the talented young riders and the strong Irish international riders, so they may not be stretched as much. But many of them will already have the opportunity to compete in UCI races abroad during the year, be it with foreign teams they may be with, or on Irish teams. I would suggest there is a net gain in having a slightly smaller Rás Tailteann at this time.

Brian Canty: That is the million-dollar question and the race director Gerard Campbell summed it up thus: “It’s nice to have an international element,” he says, “but some of the teams coming over were better equipped than the pros. It was getting out of hand, and we wanted to take it back, although not everyone agreed with that. And I’m sure a lot of people thought, ‘It’s only five days! It’s not a real Rás.’ But it was back, and that was all that mattered to me.”

Anything is better than nothing, yes, but for the event and the sport of cycling to develop in this country, media coverage plays an important role. And a UCI-ranked event attracting teams from across Europe will get crowds, headlines and sponsors. The Rás - and more so the eight-day UCI-ranked editions - produced world champions, Grand Tour stage winners and distinguished professionals. These guys - including the recently crowned Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley - will tell you the Rás is a race like no other; it's brutal, it's chaotic, it's bloody hard, and it's an excellent test of one's ability.

Very few cyclists ever get the chance to do an eight-day stage race in their careers so for the county riders it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

They may have no hope of stage or outright victory, but to see how they perform against professionals, or full-time riders, is part of the race's appeal. It is a race that pits journeymen against elite athletes, pros against amateurs and if the race doesn't regain its UCI ranking there's a real fear it will lose its appeal to those crowds, sponsors, media outlets.

Q2: If the Rás stays the way it is now, is there a danger it will hinder the progress of domestic guys perhaps getting noticed outside Ireland?

Shane Stokes: Unlike the period between 2000 and 2018, there won’t be the UCI ranking points on offer for stage winners or those who do well overall. But the race name is so well established that there will still be considerable kudos in performing well in the event. The Rás was a big race reputationally before it became a UCI ranking event, and I expect that to continue. In terms of that lack of ranking points, I believe there are other opportunities for strong riders during the season. I’ve been writing about the sport for over two decades and to my mind at least, it seems there are more riders racing overseas than there has been for a long time. Whether it is with teams being sent abroad by Cycling Ireland or foreign teams offering slots to Irish riders, there seems to be a lot of international activity to try to keep track of.

Cycling Ireland has brought former professional Nicolas Roche and past world track champion Martyn Irvine on board to help develop young talent so the will is there to increase the level internationally. I believe there are solid opportunities there for strong riders and there may well be more benefits to a slightly smaller Rás acting as a stepping stone for riders rather than being a race where a big result was just a little out of reach.

Brian Canty: A result at the Rás in the 'latest' version will not mean anything in terms of helping to secure a professional contract, which is a small pity because even winning a stage of the UCI-ranked edition never meant a great deal in a global sense. It was always seen as a stepping stone to greatness; the early stages of a long and potentially lucrative journey, as opposed to a destination.

Just look at the likes of former stage winners Sam Bennett and Eddie Dunbar who have both enjoyed excellent careers, and the Rás was a superb education for them. But there was a long way to travel between their respective stage wins and lucrative pro contracts.

If the Ras stays the way it is now - and there are many who will want that, it will help expose more domestic riders to what a stage race feels like, how they respond during multiple days of exertion and whether they actually enjoy it.

Too many aspiring riders have gone abroad in the past, to places like France and Belgium, putting college education and (paid) work opportunities on hold only to realise they lacked the talent to ever make it as a professional. Many have come back, disenchanted with the sport, with negative feelings and resentment towards it. So no, if it stays the way it is, that's perfectly okay too.

QUESTION 3: There hasn’t been an Irish winner since 2008. Can that change this year??

Shane Stokes: Logic suggests the Irish riders should be a lot closer this time around. To name just a few, Matthew Teggart has been riding well this season, dominating the National Road Series in Ireland and performing strongly in UCI-ranked races with his WiV SunGod team. He is psyched and should be prominent. Kevin McCambridge and Matthew Devins are also riding well this year. McCambridge was strong early on, had a bad crash but is coming back well. Devins was ninth on a hilly stage of the Flèche du Sud and both are part of what should be a very strong Trinity Racing squad. Like Devins, Dean Harvey also impressed in the Flèche du Sud, being clear for much of the final stage in a break and then netting seventh. He will be part of the Ireland team, as will Archie Ryan, who normally races with the development team attached to the WorldTour Jumbo Visma squad. He is a promising talent, although the course may be a bit too flat for his liking.

It’s a shame Conn McDunphy caught Covid the week before the race as he could have done very well for his EvoPro Racing Team. They will be keen to take success during the race but without McDunphy stage wins are probably a more likely target.

Brian Canty: Conn McDunphy's forced absence opens the door for a slew of others and among them, runner-up at last year's Elite National Championships Daire Feeley is as likely as anyone. The Roscommon youngster was the country's top-ranked amateur last year and has been on fine form again this year, taking wins in the John Drumm Memorial and Ras Maigh Eo, respectively. He is part of the All Human/Velo Revolution racing team who also have Richard Maes as a contender for stage honours. Kevin McCambridge is a name to watch out for too, the 20-year old representing the Trinity Racing Team who have ex-professional Nicolas Roche managing them this week.

Cycling Ulster have arguably the strongest team in the race with Ras Mumhan winner Lindsay Watson leading their charge alongside Matthew Teggart, Conor Halvey, Gareth O´Neill and Darnell Moore (Cycling Ulster).

Rory Townsend and Dean Harvey are part of a strong Irish National Team while strong line-ups from the Dutch West Frisia and Spanish Brocar Ale teams are others who can go well.