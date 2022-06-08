Michael Fassbender involved in major crash at Le Mans

Kerry actor Michael Fassbender has been involved in a major crash during qualifying for the 24 hours of Le Mans race
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 03: Michael Fassbender of Ireland and Porsche Motorsport (911) drives during qualifying ahead of round 3 of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at Red Bull Ring on July 03, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 21:03
TJ Galvin

Kerry actor Michael Fassbender has been involved in a major crash during qualifying for the 24 hours of Le Mans race.

While the crash looked fairly serious, with his car spinning into a wall and forcing the officials to wave a red flag, the actor looked to be uninjured with Porsche reporting that the Killarney man was 'okay'.

You can check out the clip below.

The 45-year-old's appearance in the race is the culmination of a multi-year journey for the Irish actor to compete in the French endurance classic.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an endurance-focused sports car race held annually near the town of Le Mans, France. It is the world's oldest active endurance racing event.

Unlike fixed-distance races whose winner is determined by the fastest time, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is won by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours.

Teams must balance the demands of speed with the cars' ability to run for 24 hours without mechanical failure.

