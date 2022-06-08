Michael Fassbender involved in major crash at Le Mans

Kerry actor Michael Fassbender has been involved in a major crash during qualifying for the 24 hours of Le Mans race.
While the crash looked fairly serious, with his car spinning into a wall and forcing the officials to wave a red flag, the actor looked to be uninjured with Porsche reporting that the Killarney man was 'okay'.
#LeMans24 - Red flag @24hoursoflemans qualifying. Hollywood star @Fassbender_Way lost the rear of his No. 93 @ProtonRacing #Porsche #911RSR under breaking and hit the barrier. Driver is okay, car damaged on the front pic.twitter.com/PdqGy17qC9— Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) June 8, 2022
You can check out the clip below.
The red flag is out! 🟥— Eurosport (@eurosport) June 8, 2022
A huge crash for movie star Michael Fassbender (@ProtonRacing) means the action is halted! 👀#LeMans24 | @24hoursoflemans pic.twitter.com/AblCpklDHF
The 45-year-old's appearance in the race is the culmination of a multi-year journey for the Irish actor to compete in the French endurance classic.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans is an endurance-focused sports car race held annually near the town of Le Mans, France. It is the world's oldest active endurance racing event.
Unlike fixed-distance races whose winner is determined by the fastest time, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is won by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours.
Teams must balance the demands of speed with the cars' ability to run for 24 hours without mechanical failure.