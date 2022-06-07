Watch: Naoya Inoue knocks out Nonito Donaire in spectacular fashion

Naoya Inoue, the unbeaten three-division champion from Japan known as the Monster, lived up to his reputation as one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters with a sensational second-round knockout of Nonito Donaire in their bantamweight title unification fight on Tuesday at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Inoue showcased his unique cocktail of power, speed and footwork from the opening bell, walking Donaire down and dropping him with a heat-seeking right hand near the end of the round.